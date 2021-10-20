5 Benefits of Soapstone Kitchen Countertops

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

According to remodeling experts, the average kitchen renovation/remodel will cost you approximately $150 per square foot. Therefore, it’s critical that you get the most out of that. You can do this by investing in durable, natural-looking countertops, such as soapstone. Functionality and aesthetics are very important, but oftentimes, it’s hard to find a good balance between these two.

Soapstone is able to provide both functionality and aesthetics, along with much more. In this article, we’ll explain the benefits of using soapstone kitchen countertops.

Soapstone Kitchen Countertops Are Attractive

One of the primary reasons homeowners opt for a kitchen with soapstone countertops is because it is aesthetically pleasing. Soapstone is a natural material. It looks like a combination of slate and granite, but it has a milkier and rustic appearance. Soapstone contains talc, which is responsible for the powdery look of this material.

Also, there are no two slabs that are exactly alike. This means you can relax knowing that the coloring and veining of your soapstone slab are unlike that of anyone else’s.

Finally, the texture is appealing. Granite tends to be hard to the touch, but soapstone is a bit softer than most other stone materials. The smoothness of this material is calming and cool, and it’s easy to tell that the stone is soft/pliable when you touch it.

Soapstone Comes in a Variety of Hues

Soapstone is a naturally occurring stone that comes in a variety of hues. While many people choose black or white soapstone, which looks great with a monochromatic color scheme, there are many shades of grey to choose from. Additionally, some have blue and/or green undertones, which look wonderful when used with other cool-hued furniture.

Since this material comes in a variety of hues, it will be perfect in almost any décor scheme. For example, a jet-black countertop will look amazing in a contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances and fixtures.

On the other hand, if you prefer an antique, vintage, or mid-century modern look, you can choose a light grey countertop and use lighting to bring out the cool undertones of the stone. You can use purple, green, or blue furniture and lighting to accentuate the colors in the countertops.

Soapstone is Durable

Soapstone is a soft and pliable material. While you might think that would mean it’s easier to break, the truth is that the pliable nature makes it less brittle. This means that if you bang on it too hard when trying to open a can/bottle or drop something on it, you don’t have to worry about it cracking.

However, though it won’t crack or break, soapstone is prone to scratching and chipping if you don’t take preventative measures. You want to avoid cutting directly on the countertop and any other unnecessary rough actions that can harm the surface.

Soapstone is non-staining because it’s non-porous. This means that it’s much better than granite or slate. There are no pores to absorb any spills. Therefore, when you do spill something, you can simply wipe it up without worrying that a stain will set into your beautiful countertops.

Soapstone is heat resistant and doesn’t react to acid. This makes it ideal for kitchens and chem labs because you don’t have to worry that there will be a chemical reaction when acidic foods are spilled. Things like citrus and vinegar won’t damage these gorgeous countertops.

Soapstone is Easy to Maintain

Soapstone is a lot easier to maintain than other alternatives, such as granite and slate, because you don’t have to worry about sealing it. Since it’s non-porous, it’s naturally stain-resistant there’s no reason to take the extra step of sealing it.

The only cleaning you will need to do with your soapstone countertop is a bit of dish soap on a rag/sponge. Then, make your way around the countertop, applying medium pressure in small circles. You should be pressing down hard enough to clean the surface, but not so hard that you scratch it.

As we’ve mentioned, soapstone is heat resistant. This means that you can place hot pans on the counter without having to be worried about making a mess. The countertop will remain clean and free of damage. Soapstone countertops will make your kitchen a more desirable place to prepare your favorite meals.

Soapstone is Affordable

Soapstone will typically cost you between $70 and $120 per square foot. While this is a bit more expensive when compared to other countertop materials, it is an easy material to work with, so you can save by making it a DIY project.

Check out Caesarstone to learn more about the advantages and disadvantages of soapstone countertops.

Of course, as mentioned, soapstone doesn’t require any special installation processes or maintenance processes, which makes it a much more affordable material. Since you don’t need sealant, you will save a lot of money there because this is something you would need to do on a regular basis with other types of countertops.

Plus, soapstone will last for many years, which means you won’t have to replace it for a very long time.

Conclusion

When you are working on a kitchen or bathroom remodel, don’t forget about what you’re going to do with the countertops. In terms of durability, aesthetics, and more, soapstone is a great option.

Now that you know some of the most well-known benefits of soapstone countertops, it’s time to decide if you are ready to use soapstone for your kitchen countertops. If you have questions, a professional can help steer you in the right direction.