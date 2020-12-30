5 Pest infestations Known to Harm Your Home’s Resale Value

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

For potential buyers, house hunting can be thrilling. However, exploring vibrant, new neighborhoods and touring potential dream-homes comes with a catch—hidden, potentially catastrophic, deterrents. Although perfect layout and lighting are critical components to consider, clients often dedicate a large portion of their house-tour to addressing—in detail— potential concerns. Faulty electricity wires, outdated AC units, aging roofs, and pesky infestations are significant matters that warrant further investigation on the prospective buyers’ behalf.

Understanding the buyer’s perspective is crucial as you—the seller—prep and prime your home for the market. As you scour your residence for potential prospects, consider hiring professionals to inspect more detrimental issues. Home experts and real estate agents strongly recommend hiring pest control providers, preferably before your home goes on the market. Avoid expensive, destructive household disasters and undue stress by putting these five possible pest infestations known to harm home resale values on your radar.

Termites

Termites are one of the many infestations insurance companies refuse to cover. Routine home maintenance and consistent moisture levels deter termites, making avoiding them entirely possible. When left unattended, these annoying insects eat away at vital wooden foundational structures inside of your home, making termite infestations some of the most disastrous, financially-draining infestations out there. If you find yourself in desperate need of termite control companies in Boston, take to the internet and rank the most well-reviewed providers in their area to ensure these termites’ swift removal.

Powderpost beetles

Trackable through state housing records, Powder Post beetles are nasty pests that pride themselves on embedding deep within a diverse range of wooden fixtures—specifically in more modern homes. This virtually indestructible beetle species typically enjoys feasting on newer, denser timbers, making updated wooden home accessories a potential hazard. Avoid the loss of a valuable selling point—like updated wooden cupboards and baseboards—by tackling Powderpost beetles head-on.

Carpenter ants

Although annoying, common ants lack the destructive tendencies Carpenter ants boast. While they don’t munch on wood like termites, these unwanted pests bury themselves in wooden frames, causing massive amounts of damage in a short amount of time. Carpenter ants crack and crumble foundations quickly and efficiently.

Not surprisingly, these deteriorating wooden features aren’t the ideal situation for a so-called market-ready home. Carpenter ant infestations are also reported and tracked on estate transactions, making them a potential threat long-term.

Mice and rats

Expensive to eliminate, riddled with deadly diseases, and known to disrupt essential household systems, rodents are a triple threat. It’s jarring to discover mice or rat feces hidden deep within your home’s nooks and crannies. These creatures spread dangerous germs, contaminate insulation, and chew speedily through electrical wires causing internal damage and—in worst-case scenarios—house fires. Keep rodent-prone areas food-free to prevent rodents from scaring away potential home buyers with an unwanted guest appearance.

The bottom line

Discovering a wide-spread pest infestation in your ready-to-sell home could delay processes and deter potential home buyers. Avoid household disasters, unhygienic conditions, and unexpected expenses with routine maintenance and upkeep. And when it comes time to sell, leave it to the professionals to weed out any unwanted hidden housemates.