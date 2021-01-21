5 QUESTIONS TO FIND OUT IF YOUR OFFICE NEEDS A LIFT

by

Lifts or Elevators are one of those creations that we are so familiar with that we tend to take them for granted. Lifts/Elevators are a fundamental part of any city with high-rise buildings, as any building with more than three stories would have an elevator.

Lifts are designed to ease the movement of people or things between different floors within a building. Well-designed elevators help boost the property value of a building and are visually more appealing to visitors.

Elevator technology has improved drastically over the years and offers far more benefits than not having them in a building. These benefits range from better mobility, convenience, safety, and security to accessibility. Despite these benefits, business owners need to consider the need against the cost of installation and maintenance of a lift. So, what questions would help you decide if your office needs a lift/elevator?

How Many Floors is the Office Building?

The number of floors in your office building is a factor when considering the installation of a lift. Lifts are more practicable for buildings with more than three floors; any less might not be efficient as its aesthetic value. If your office building is any higher, elevators are of immense efficiency benefits. As modern elevators can move at the speed of 500 feet per minute, which saves time more than stairs.

Is Taking Flights of Stairs Convenient?

Lifts the best ways to improve mobility for yourself, clients, and staff. Installing an elevator in your office can significantly improve the efficiency of business activities. As employees have more time for work instead of spending their energy and time taking stairs. For clients/customers, taking flights of stairs before getting to your office would be an inconvenience and might discourage patronage.

What Kind Business Do You Run?

The kind of business you run is crucial in your decision to install an elevator. If your work involves moving heavy objects from one floor to another regularly, installing a lift is the best option. This would make your work more efficient for you and your staff, with reduced risk of injury while moving heavy equipment. Also, the client’s caliber should be taking into consideration in your decision making. A lift in your office would enhance the professionalism of your work

Do You Need Extra Space?

Lifts are relatively smaller than a staircase, which means they will provide you with extra office space. If you are looking to conserve space while providing an efficient means of mobility, an elevator is your best option.

Is It Accessible to Everyone?

Installing an elevator is crucial to making your office accessible to everyone; because lifts are disability-friendly. The use of stairs for high-rise buildings makes offices inaccessible for people with disabilities. The use of long flight stairs is an unsafe option for the elderly. As they make up the majority of the deaths which result from falling on stairs, yearly.

Conclusion

Lifts have become an absolute necessity especially, for high-rise commercial spaces like office buildings, malls, hotels, and restaurants. For more information on elevator installations, visit https://www.sdlifts.co.uk/.