5 Questions You Need To Ask Before Hiring a Commercial Construction Company

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Choosing a commercial construction company for your next project is an important decision. It is important to find a commercial construction firm that is willing to coordinate the whole project so it will be successful.



We all know that commercial construction projects like office space, a building, or a restaurant are significant investments. These projects can cost you a lot of money and may even take some time to finish and choosing the wrong contractor can become very costly and frustrating. So, to avoid hiring a bad commercial construction company, here are some important questions that you should ask the firm first before agreeing to work with them for your next project.



1. When Can You Start?



This is one of the more important questions to ask a commercial construction company. Timing is a very crucial aspect of a commercial construction project, as such, your potential contractor should be able to give you a concrete timeline of the project. This includes the start of the project, date of completion, as well as other factors that can potentially delay these dates.



Ask if the firm is currently working on multiple projects especially if you are in South Florida where commercial construction is rapidly growing and if they still have the manpower for your project. You obviously want a South Florida commercial construction company who can start off your project as soon as possible and you should be clear on this so you won’t suffer from any delays.



2. How Long Do You Think Construction Will Finish?



With commercial construction projects, the longer they take, the more it will cost you. It’s important to choose a contractor who can give you a clear date for the actual completion of construction. Beware of those construction firms who promise quick completion as they may be cutting corners just to meet the deadline. If a construction company has a problem meeting that deadline, it’s best to find another one.



3. Are You Fully Licensed & Insured?



A licensed commercial construction company has employees that have the experience, skills, and proper training. Check the licensing documents of the firm if they are up to date. If you do, you can be comfortable hiring that particular company since they are qualified to do their work.



Your potential commercial construction should also be willing to show you their insurance status. While you’re at it, you can also ask the potential contractor if they have a safety plan laid out for their workers. This will help ensure that the construction workers will adhere to the standard job-safety measures while working on site. They must have a safety plan and liability insurance to show you that can help protect you from any liability in case someone gets hurt during the construction process.



4. Can You Give Me An Estimate?



One of the most important questions to ask a commercial construction company is the price of compensation. Construction companies often give their clients an estimate for a project first. Find a good and experienced commercial construction contractor who has good relationships with their suppliers so they can give you a good estimate of how much a project will cost.



5. Can You Give Me References From Your Past Clients?



One of the best ways to find out if a commercial construction company is good or not is to talk to their previous clients. Previous clients who hired them are often honest about the quality of work they’ve received from the company. Ask your potential contractor if they can give you a list of their current or previous clients who have the same project as yours. It’s important to ask a client who has a similar project as yours as it will help you get a better insight into a contractor’s ability to get the job done.



It’s also best if you can talk to two or more clients from a potential contractor. This should help you get more opinions on your potential contractor’s services and reputation. If possible visit the sites and take a look at the work they’ve done to see it for yourself.



Final Thoughts

Don’t hesitate and make sure you are clear when asking a potential contractor company these five important questions for your upcoming commercial construction project. If you are persistent with your questions, it will help you evaluate and select the right contractor that will ensure the success of your project. Remember that you’ll be spending a lot of money on this one so make sure that you hire the best commercial construction company you can find.

