5 Reasons Why You Should Clean Your Commercial HVAC System Regularly

Spring represents a time of renewal, which is probably the reason why it’s famous for spring cleaning. Spring cleaning is not only limited to family but it’s the time when businesses also make it their mission to clean their offices and buildings to maintain hygiene. One of the most overlooked yet crucial aspects of commercial cleaning is cleaning coils in your commercial HVAC. Spring cleaning is actually the perfect time to kick start your HVAC maintenance to mark the beginning of your year the right way.

Taking important cleaning and prevention steps for maintaining the commercial HVAC by Ontario Duct Cleaning is a great way to avoid costly equipment problems and also helps you save a ton on energy bills in the long run.

Whenever you are scheduling the spring cleaning for your business make sure to keep maintaining and cleaning your commercial HVAC system on the top of your list. This includes every type of HVAC system including the air handlers, rooftop package units, refrigeration coils, etc.

With this simple yet important step, you can effectively save a lot of resources in the long term and can benefit from more consistent air quality in your facility. If you are still not convinced how maintaining the commercial system can benefit you, here are 5 solid reasons to make the case:

1. Improve facility conditions with a system that works effectively

The cleanliness of your HVAC system directly affects its efficiency. It can prevent the system from working at its full capacity and can also result in uncomfortable temperatures in your facility. The dirty coils in your HVAC system are also a hotbed for harmful bacteria, mold, and other contaminants. All this can contribute to unhealthy indoor air quality which can be resolved simply by cleaning the HVAC system.

2. Enhance the durability of your commercial HVAC system

The durability of any product is directly related to how well you are maintaining it and since cleaning is a crucial aspect of that, it automatically enhances the longevity of the HVAC system. This simple method can save you the cost of a new unit.

By investing your resources in commercial HVAC coil cleaning you can also avoid the cost of unplanned repairs that may come from issues like overheated motors, or excessive accumulation of dust and debris in the system.

3. Reduce your chances of system downtime

Coil cleaning is an essential part of your HVAC system maintenance, and by skipping that you can risk costly system maintenance and replacement. System downtime can prove to be devastating for your business. It can also affect the productivity of your employees and can have a negative impact on your customer relations.

4. Save energy cost with better efficiency of your unit

Expensive energy bills remain a growing concern in the commercial unit and in the long run the cost can really add up. It is no surprise that when you skimp on cleaning your commercial HVAC unit, the dust and debris will build up causing your system to limit the heat transfer by reducing the airflow and as a result degrading the dehumidification process.

The reduced efficiency of the system automatically results in higher energy costs. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, “a dirty condenser coil can increase compressor energy consumption by 30%.”

5. Reduce Maintenance Needs

The commercial HVAC system needs to be cleaned professionally at least once every year for it to run at its peak efficiency. Based on different coil cleaning methods, the coils also need to be cleaned once or twice per year. By following this simple step you can effectively save the cost of maintenance and prevent your system from running into performance problems from time to time.