5 Steps to Becoming a Real Estate Broker

Have you ever wondered how to become a real estate broker? What are the steps to land this rewarding job?

Selling or buying a house is one of the most challenging and significant financial decisions any client can make. With the rising real estate market prices, you can earn up to 6.9 million by selling your home!

Of course, most home sellers and buyers work with an agent to assist them in navigating the process. This could be a real estate agent or real estate broker.

Brokers hire real estate agents and mentor plus train them and ensure all the dealings are legal and coordinated. Then, they take part of their agent’s income through flat fees or commission splits.

But learning how to become a real estate broker isn’t simple. So here are the steps to becoming a real estate broker—you’ll get a grasp on what the job entails.

Portrait of happy real estate agent with a couple in the background.

1. Find a Real Estate Pre-licensing Course

Vital real estate broker requirements first gain experience as a real estate agent. Real estate agents work under brokerages to rent, sell, and buy houses or other properties. In some states, agents get pre-licensing training courses at a state-approved school.

Pre-licensing courses teach real estate, ethics, legal matters, taxes, finance, contracts, and insurance. After they finish their training and become licensed, agents can work for a real estate broker.

Agents with years of experience wanting to become brokers could seek more training. To get a real estate broker license, they must take pre-licensing courses. The outlay of an accredited licensing course could vary from $200 to $1000.

Prospective real estate brokers’ training courses include:

Real Estate Law

Real Estate Investments

Construction and Development

Real Estate Principles

Law Of Contracts

Real Estate Practice

Property Management

And Business Law

Furthermore, broker nominees should complete three courses approved topics, which include:

Mortgage Loan Brokering and Lending

Escrows

Advance Real Estate Finance

Real Estate Office Administration

Advanced Real Estate Appraisal

Advanced Legal Aspects of Real Estate

Computer Applications in Real Estate

Common Interest Developments

Some real estate brokers work for an established broker as an associate broker. Associate brokers work the same way as real estate agents managed by a broker. Working as an assistant broker may give brokers helpful experience forming their brokerage.

2. Passing the Licensure Requirements

In the same way, like real estate sales agents, brokers must get licensed through their state. To have a broker license, one should first have a valid sales agent license with years of experience. In most states, brokers must need two years of experience as sales agents, but in some states, they may need three years of experience.

To meet real estate broker requirements, brokers must finish a training course authorized by their state. At the end of the licensure training course, prospective brokers may take their state’s licensing exam. After passing this exam, they must first pass a criminal record background check to qualify for a real estate broker license.

3. Research the Salary

Glassdoor says a median real estate broker’s wages in the United States was $89,681 in base pay and $30,547 in commission. A median is more an example than an average, which may turn low or high depending on earners at both ends of the spectrum. For the nationwide survey, the high end of a real estate broker’s salary range was $370,000, and the low end was $41,000.

Due to brokers’ earnings on commission, their profits depend on the deals they do for their clients. These gains may fluctuate depending on the housing demand and the broker’s success in having clients. A real estate broker’s success relies on their capability to entice new customers.

As brokers earn experience and gain a network of contacts in their local area, they can build a reputation and grow their industry. Also, brokers who draw a higher volume of business can hire real estate agents as their employees.

4. Understanding Real Estate Broker Job Description

A real estate job description is managing transactions between sellers and buyers. Their job includes outlining contracts and details, dealing with sale prices, and overseeing negotiations. If you want to have a brokerage, you may need to find customers for your industry.

For example, you could promote your services in the local newspapers or on social media. You can furthermore accept referrals from previous customers. Real estate brokers have varying timetables and can spend time traveling to meet customers and view properties.

You will have to find clients and properties, make advertising and listings, host open houses, and write contracts. Brokers work nighttime and on weekends to adjust to their clients’ viewing times and schedules. However, if you like to start as an associate broker, you can stay working for the real estate broker who hires you as an agent.

5. Learning the Different Types of Real Estate Brokers

There are three different types of real estate brokers. The principal broker overlooks the brokerage and ensures the sales agents have valid licenses. As with managing real estate brokers, they supervise the daily procedures of the brokerage.

Finally, the associate broker has a real estate license but works as an agent. Real estate brokers usually start their real estate companies. Brokers can flourish by increasing their clientele and keeping a loyal client following.

Learn How to Become a Real Estate Broker Today

After finishing the training course for a real estate broker, you must take all the necessary steps to have a broker license. Then you’ll have to look for a brokerage to hire you and earn experience.

After all, properly learning the real estate broker requirements can make a big difference in the longevity and success of your career. Earn your way to a real estate broker license and help others find their dream home!

