5 Things to Consider When Choosing a Serviced Office Space

As we experience a period of economic uncertainty thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, business owners have had to reevaluate their priorities and find ways to reduce their overhead costs. While many people have embraced the concept of working from home, there are just as many employers that are keen to get their staff back to working in a traditional office environment or co-working space.



Budgets are now tighter than ever, and business owners are hesitant about committing to a long lease, investing in office furniture, and setting up a permanent space. Thankfully, the rise of serviced office spaces provides a perfect solution here. These spaces allow businesses to save on the cost of setting up an office while still benefiting from the perks of having a professional office.

However, not all serviced office spaces are created equally, so it’s vital to keep certain factors in mind when choosing a place for your business. To make life a little easier, we’ve come up with a list of things to consider when choosing a serviced office space:

Location

As is the case with anything property-related, location is a critical factor that should drive your decisions when choosing a serviced office space. You’ll want to ensure your office is based somewhere central that is convenient for both your staff and clients.



If you are looking to set up in the capital, then serviced offices in Mayfair, Soho and Moorgate are all excellent options. If you are based outside London in places with poor public transport connections, you’ll need to think about access to parking when choosing a location. Furthermore, factoring in the availability of amenities such as gyms, bars, restaurants, and shops surrounding the office will also make a massive difference in terms of employee satisfaction.

Space and Scope for Expansion

Serviced office spaces tend to offer clients a variety of options in terms of office size. When choosing which option to go for, you’ll need to find something that can meet all your business needs and accommodate all your staff and the necessary equipment too. You’ll also need to think about whether the particular space offers scope for expansion if your business was to grow in the future.



This flexibility is one of the most significant advantages of opting for a serviced space as opposed to a long lease on a more traditional space. Most serviced offices also offer a variety of lease options, so if you are unsure of your future business plans, you can take out a shorter lease and reevaluate after a few months.

Available Facilities

The facilities offered at serviced office complexes vary depending on the provider. For instance, some will provide kitchen facilities, while others may even have an on-site gym. You’ll need to figure out which of these facilities are most important for your workers and clients. You should assess whether the look and feel of the reception area fall in line with the ethos of your enterprise.

Serviced office spaces are becoming more commonplace as the world of work becomes increasingly flexible. Be sure to spend some time assessing the needs of your business, its staff, and your future plans before settling for a particular space. Remember that if one particular is unable to meet your requirements, there is likely to be another option just around the corner.