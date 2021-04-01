5 Tips To Choose Blinds For Every Room

by

Installing beautifully designed and functional blinds can transform the interior of your home. Blinds are a highly durable window treatment option consisting of slats or vanes tied together, and able to be raised or lowered for optimum light control and privacy. If you’re looking to upgrade your sheer or heavy curtains, consider using blinds to update your home.

So, how do you choose the best blinds for every room? Read below for some helpful blind selection tips:

Determine Your Needs

Not all blinds are the same; blinds can come in different styles, colors, patterns, and designs. You can choose the best blinds for your room by determining the things you need in a window treatment. Do you need to see the view of the outdoors in the early morning? Do you enjoy sleeping late and need to block the natural light from entering your bedroom?

Also consider the safety features of blinds, especially if you have children and pets around. Choose cordless blinds with an electronic mechanism for automatic and remote raising and lowering to prevent anyone getting tangled in the cords.

Here are some blind suggestions for each room of your house:

Venetian blinds, made of aluminum, provide utmost privacy and block light from entering your bedroom. They’re also no fuss and easy to clean, and can be raised to let natural light stream into your sanctuary if you choose. Bathroom Blinds: Your bathroom blinds should promote privacy, be water-resistant, moisture resistant, easy to clean, and stylish at the same time. Consider vinyl blinds for a sleek look.

Kitchen Blinds: For a kitchen window near your sink or cooking area, look for blinds resistant to grease and water splatter. Although wooden blinds can look lovely, they do tend to take on moisture, so look for aluminum blinds, or fabric blinds which can be rolled up to avoid splashes.

Consider Your Window Shape And Size

One of the important things to consider when choosing the right blind for your windows, is the size of the window they’re covering. Measure your windows carefully, and ensure that your chosen blinds will complement the shape of your windows and avoid looking oddly installed.

Here are some helpful tips so you can pick the best blinds for every window’s shape and size:

Small Windows: Roman blinds are more suitable for small windows because they look clean and neat. Roman blinds tend to look loose and clumsy over time in large windows, so they’re a good option for compact spaces.

For sliding doors and wide windows, vertical blinds are your best choice, as they allow you to pull them aside and enjoy an unobstructed view when desired. Choose high-quality blackout vertical blinds for must have master bedroom privacy. Narrow Windows: Narrow windows tend to look better with horizontal blinds, and these can generally be rolled up to let more light in when required.

Aside from the shape and size, you also need to consider which ways the windows face. Because south and west-facing windows reflect sunlight, you can reduce heating and cooling costs by choosing weather appropriate blinds.

Consider The Material

Blinds come in many different materials, and the best choice for you depends on the space. Take a look at the following tips when choosing the best blind material for each room:

Aluminum: The kitchen and other areas exposed to extreme heat do well with aluminum venetian blinds, blackout roller blinds, and vinyl blinds.

PVC Or Faux Material: Faux blinds are suitable for wet zones, including kitchens and bathrooms. This blind material resists moisture, and it’s easy to clean.

Fabric: Blinds made of fabric are suitable for living rooms, bedrooms, and anywhere you want a pop of color. Different fabric textures, colors, and patterns exist to help you create a beautiful indoor living space.

Choose The Right Style

Designing each room using blinds is more fun when you really explore the different styles of blinds available to you.

Match striped roman blinds on double-hung windows to add pattern and color to a plain looking room. Try hanging blinds above the frame, leaving the living room windows uncovered when raised to let the greatest amount of natural light into the room. Floral Prints: Install floral printed blinds to enliven a pale room, and make your window a focal point. Floral style blinds are perfect for the living room, kitchen, and dining room, or even for creating a romantic feel in the bedroom.

Solid Colors: Choose venetian blinds made of metal or wood to create a more functional feel in your living room. Solid color styles work well in the kitchen and conservatory.

Choose The Right Color

Consider your personal taste when choosing blind colors. If you want to draw attention to your windows, consider something bold, whereas if you want your windows to blend in, neutral shades might be more appropriate. Here are some suggestions to help you choose the right color blinds for your windows:

White Shades: If your living room windows have a trim, you can match the color of the blinds with the color of the trim. Light-colored blinds blend into the rest of your home décor and won’t draw attention from the focal point in your living room, such as your Italian designer leather sofa.

Neutral Or Pastel: Using pastel or neutral colors for venetian blinds can create a soft accent in any room without catching too much attention. Use neutral and pastel-colored blinds to create the illusion of space, perfect for smaller rooms.

Bold: Accent your windows and bring warmth into any room with bold colored blinds. Dark or rich primary-colored blinds can help accent other decor in your living room, and bold-colored blinds can add depth to complement the rest of your living room’s interior design, regardless of the color of the trim.

Final Thoughts

When choosing the right blinds for every room, make sure you consider your needs, such as privacy, light control, and other window treatment functionalities. Consider the shape, size, and directions of your windows so you can choose the right style of blinds, and set the tone of any room by picking complementary colors.

By keeping these tips in mind, and consulting with a blind installation professional, you can enjoy updating your home and creating a cozy, stylish feel for every room in your home.

