5 Ways to Boost the Security of Your Rental Property With Tech

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

As a property owner and manager, keeping your rental property secure is crucial not only for your tenants’ safety but also for the reputation of your property. Even if property damage is minimal in the event of a crime or a weather-related disaster, your tenants’ lost faith in the security of your property could come back to bite you.

Fortunately, technology can help to keep your rental property secure so your tenants always feel safe. Here are five ways you can use your tech to improve your rental property’s safety and security.

1. Install a Smart Security System

While there’s an estimated 780,000 police officers operating in the U.S., your first line of defense against intruders and crime will always be your security system. Smart security systems typically include motion and noise detection, video recorders, and microphones. Even cooler is that you can set up alerts while you’re away so you know if your security system has been detected. Security solutions like Group Cast have a robust infrastructure to reliably deliver messages even during widespread weather events so you and your other property managers can get alerts about sudden changes.

2. Install Moisture Sensors

Smart leak detectors are relatively inexpensive moisture sensors that can save you thousands of dollars in potential water damage. You can place these detectors in your rental property’s basement area or wherever there’s a potential risk of a leak or burst pipe. The sensors connect to your phone and alert you of any detected excess moisture. It’s important to note that these sensors don’t actually stop the leaks. However, they can help you catch potential problems before they become major (and expensive) disasters.

3. Invest in a 3D Printer

Today’s 3D printers can do a lot. In fact, one of the more impressive uses for LulzBot 3D printers involved creating an actual bridge with no adhesive material. A 3D printer can come in handy for property owners because you can print pipe fittings, extra keys, and more to secure your property in a pinch.

4. Keep Rent Checks in a Smart Safe

Many property owners and business owners use private vaults and safes to protect their assets, but it’s important to use the right safe. Smart safes are a great option for property owners who want to leave a secure safe at their property for tenants to drop their rent checks in or other important documentation. Smart safes offer note validation, expansive reporting, network connectivity, cash tracking, and more.

5. Opt for Smart Irrigation Systems

Many property owners rely on automated irrigation systems to keep their lawns green. However, overwatering can not only increase your utility costs but it can also increase your property’s risk of foundation problems and basement flooding. Smart irrigation systems only use water when necessary and adapt to weather conditions in real-time so you can keep your rental properties’ grass alive without sweating over overwatering the soil.

If you’re looking to improve the safety and security of your rental property, tech gadgets can provide a great way to prevent property damage and to establish trust between you and your tenants. Try out some of the smart gadgets listed above to keep the security of your property on track.