6 Factors To Consider Before Building A Post-Pandemic Home

Since time immemorial, architects have had to design homes according to personal styles, current trends, government regulations, and topography. With the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), lifestyles and daily routines were irreversibly changed. Working from home became the norm, going to the gym was restricted, and social outings were banned.

The post-pandemic architecture will have to address safe and healthy environmental requirements. Homeowners would need a checklist of what an ideal home would be like. This article will outline some of these factors to help ensure that you have a safe yet stylish home.

Hygiene Maintenance

As the pandemic ravaged every country, the number one focus, as advised by health professionals, is hygiene. Every material in the desired home should be easy to clean, not conceal pathogens, and allow the use of disinfectants without ruining its quality. Most all-purpose cleaning materials contain specific chemicals, and it is vital to ensure that home equipment isn’t reactive to these chemicals.

Examples are ammonia, sodium hypochlorite, and trisodium phosphate. Silver and copper have anti-microbial properties and can be used to coat building materials and other equipment. This precaution may increase the overall cost of building; however, it’s worth the cautionary step. You can seek the help of companies like Boutique Home Plans for an estimate of building such a home.

Windows and doors should allow enough natural lighting in all areas of the house. Dark, damp spots are often overlooked and can be a health hazard when left long in such a state.

Access To Open Spaces

With the lockdowns and restrictions on social gatherings, most people spent their time in their homes with only a few hours of outdoor visits. Working at home can become less mentally restrictive with a building plan that has this factored in.

The health benefits of having a home with an area that allows the family to enjoy the outdoors are many. The family can also use the spaces as recreational areas, reducing the psychological effects of staying indoors for extended periods.

The architectural design should allow a porch, a courtyard, or a balcony that allows for an outdoor experience for the family. The space can be expertly organized to allow potted plants or flowers to be placed. Plants can bring additional freshness and calmness.

Space for Exercise

Staying at home means fewer physical activities, which can pose a health risk. When planning a home, consider having a separate room that allows you to exercise without interruption. Physical and mental health are both equally important.

Yoga and meditation are regarded as mental exercises that require concentration. Having a quiet room far from the noisy parts of the house is vital. Of course, the room should open to an outdoor area for easier access.

Versatility of Rooms

Most homes and home designs will not have enough space to put in all the desired rooms. A situation like this is where architects become innovative. They can create rooms that can be turned into extra bedrooms, isolations rooms, or even a study—for example, having a spacious gym that can be partitioned into a guest bedroom for a few days. This solution applies to furniture as well. There are many types of beds that can be folded into sofas. Furniture like these ensures the utilization of available space and can reduce construction costs.

Creating A Spatial Experience

Covid-19 brought about a new type of work schedule: working from home. Spending hours in a small space at home can take a physical and mental toll. When designing a home, there should be a workspace far away from the noises of the main house. This workspace should also have access to an outside area that other family members don’t frequently use. The color used in the office space can also create a feeling of spaciousness and calmness. Ensuring there is more natural lighting can enhance this as well.

Water And Air Quality

Even though the air pollution in many cities was reduced during the pandemic, the pre-existing damage still lingers. Ensuring your home will have a good water supply and healthy air circulation is a must.

A good water supply and healthy air circulation reduce the chances of sickness or the spread of viruses and bacteria. Plants help purify the air by reducing the accumulation of carbon dioxide inside a home. That’s why putting potted plants in and around the house is an excellent idea.

Many homes use air conditioning systems, so viruses can quickly spread. Installing air purification systems like Ultra Violet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) is very important. Your overall Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system should allow you to install such technology with ease.

Conclusion

When Covid-19 hit, building a home became more than just leaving the design process to the architects. Being involved in planning the design and actively re-designing where necessary is essential. You need to list what the design needs to achieve. You want a home plan that’s easy to maintain hygienically and has a good quality water supply and airflow. The home should be spacious, have access to the outdoors, and be adaptable if changes arise.

Working, working out, socializing, and family bonding are the major pillars of these routines. The result will be more than just a home when you have the above pointers to give you a lead.