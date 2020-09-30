6 Tips For Keeping Second Hand Smoke From Entering Your Home

by

Did you know that smoke damage to a home can drastically affect its overall value? In fact, smoking inside of a home can reduce its value by up to 29%. Let’s not forget that cigarette smoke is toxic, and even second-hand smoke can prove deadly. Even if you’re not a smoker, smoke can still find its way into your house via guests, neighbors, and even your own clothing should you be in a place with smokers.

Here, we’ll cover six helpful tips for keeping second-hand smoke out of your home for good. Don’t let someone else’s habit ruin your health or affect the value of your home!

1. Just Say No

The easiest way to keep second-hand smoke out of your home? Just say no to smokers partaking in the habit within the walls of your home. It’s that easy. Yes, you’ll probably run into some drama or resistance, but it’s your home and guests should always be respectful of the boundaries you set.

You can always explain the situation to the smoker so they get a better understanding of where you’re coming from. There shouldn’t be any reason for them to get upset, but we often defend our beliefs and habits fervently, and saying, “you can’t smoke in here” might feel like a personal attack to the smoker.

It’s a good idea to set these boundaries long before someone visits your home. Knowing beforehand will prepare them for the inevitable, whereas springing the information on them last-second tends to cause a bit more of an issue.

2. Don’t Live Near Smokers

Even if you’re not a smoker or hosting guests who are smokers, your neighbors can still cause a second-hand smoke problem; especially in apartment complexes. Even in the case of a house, if the neighborhood houses are close together, second-hand smoke can still enter your home through windows, open doors, and vents.

The best remedy for this is to simply not live near smokers. If the apartment complex you’re applying for allows smoking, you’re better to avoid it and look elsewhere. If the neighbors smoke in your neighborhood close to the house you want to live in, keep that in mind during your search. Second-hand smoke is a health hazard, and you wouldn’t want to expose your body or your home to its effects.

3. Provide A Neutral Smoking Area

If most of the people you associate with are smokers, you can always provide a neutral smoking area for when they visit, such as a spot in the yard far from the house, a large shed, or some other place. The key is to keep the smoke away from the house as much as possible because even smoking just outside a home can allow the smoke to enter through a window or door.

By providing a smoking area, you’re not stepping on anyone’s toes or risking an argument over why they can’t smoke in the house.

4. Air Purifiers

Air purifiers are a wonderful tool for those that find themselves living near smokers or with family members that smoke. The purifier will filter out harmful toxins, making the air cleaner and more breathable. Keep in mind that while air purifiers are certainly helpful, they can’t possibly filter all of the chemicals and toxins from indoor smoking. Smoking in an enclosed space has the effect of concentrating the toxins and making them that much more harmful.

Luckily, smoking is on the decline in recent years, with products like tobacco free chew, vape pens, nicotine gum, and even CBD oil becoming preferred alternatives to the harmful effects of cigarettes.

5. Good Windows

Good windows are the key to keeping smoke out of your home if you live around smokers. A good window has a complete seal and doesn’t let in any drafts or create condensation. You’ll be able to keep the smell of cigarette smoke (as well as the chemicals in it) out of your home, even if you’re surrounded by smokers in an apartment complex.

6. Don’t Hang Around Smokers and Bring Second Hand Smoke Home

Second-hand smoke can follow you home on your clothing, car upholstery, and hair. Just because you don’t have smokers in your house doesn’t mean you can’t bring the smell with you. The best remedy? Don’t hang around smokers! You’ve likely got little in common if you’re not a smoker, and most bars and restaurants have banned smoking anyway.

That’s not to say you should give up all of your friends but are your values really aligned? Non-smokers tend to be more conscious of their health and the effects of a poor lifestyle, whereas smokers, even when they are aware, are addicted to something that’s slowly killing them. Maybe it’s time to get some new friends?

Photo by Jonathan Kemper on Unsplash