Artificial turf is for more than just covering up unsightly patches of lawn. More and more homeowners are using this versatile material to create unique and stylish home interiors. From artificial grass wall coverings to indoor putting greens, there are endless possibilities for using fake grass to decorate your home. Keep reading to learn about six unique ways to use artificial turf for interior home décor. Get creative with your home’s interior design using these six unique ideas for incorporating artificial turf!

Use it as a doormat

You can make a unique and elegant statement at your front door with a doormat! When considering the design of your doormat, you want to ensure it is in line with the overall style of your home while not compromising its role as a functional barrier. There are many patterns and styles to choose from, whether you like classic or modern designs. You can find everything from customizable monograms to bold colors and patterns. Choosing the suitable doormat at the entrance of your home will create an inviting atmosphere that guests will remember long after they've left. Plus, with so many different designs available, you can upgrade your look at any time without breaking your budget!

Use it in the kitchen

Adding artificial grass to your kitchen is a great way to liven up the space. Whether you use it as a backsplash for your countertop or line the shelves of your fridge, artificial grass in March Air Reserve Base, CA, can help to add a bit of texture and greenery to show off your culinary creations. Easy to clean and maintain, artificial grass is ideal when canvas prints and patterned tiles are too much for the space. Plus, its unique look could make all the difference between "meh" and marvelous!

Use it in the bathroom

When adding a few extra touches heading into the bathroom can be like stepping into a spa. Lining your shower floor with soft, slip-resistant mats keeps it from becoming a wet and slippery mess. Adding foliage around the tub provides visual interest and humidity for your relaxing atmosphere. Greenery, along with ferns, ivy, or other plants, will prosper in this environment as long as they get indirect light and occasional misting. Invest in an inexpensive foot-soaking basin and some lavender bath salts to pamper yourself while surrounded by peace and serenity. With minimal effort – and perhaps an eye on pricing out bargain finds – you can enjoy everyday moments of escape inside your wellness sanctuary.

Use it as a wallpaper

Are you looking to add a touch of glamor to your home? Wallpaper can help you do just that! Installing wallpaper gives any room in your house an instant facelift by adding color, texture, and pattern. You can choose a bright, bold print to make your bedroom stand out or an understated design for the living room. Thanks to modern printing techniques, today’s wallpaper is available in many different colors and styles; you will find something that suits your unique taste. And best of all, with the help of some essential tools, you can easily install it yourself! So why not give any room in your house an updated look with this fantastic décor option?

Use it in the living room

The living room is a space in the house that deserves plenty of attention when adding small touches of color and life. With the right pieces, your living room can have an instant "oomph" without feeling cluttered or overwhelming. Add a bright-colored chair, bookshelves filled with vibrant art books, eye-catching area rugs, an accent wall with an interesting wallpaper pattern, or even houseplants to add more texture and liveliness to your home. Whether it be old favorites or new trends – utilizing these pieces will bring any dull corner or space in the living room back to life!

Use it in the bedroom

Adding artificial turf to one bedroom wall is surprisingly effective and provides a calming ambiance. The lush, tranquil feel of grass inspires relaxation, and the pleasing texture will add depth that you can enhance with artwork or plants. Artificial turf is a highly-versatile material that can be used in infinitely varied ways and comes with all sorts of options, from neutral tones to more vibrant shades and shapes. Whether you go for subtlety or extravagance, this medium offers considerably more possibilities than traditional interior design, making it a perfect choice for those wanting something unique to enjoy in their home. Plus, incorporating artificial turf into a bedroom makes for an instantly refreshed look without the hassle and expense of replacing another décor.

Spruce up your home with some artificial turf! This cheap and cheerful décor option adds life to any room. Doormats, kitchen backsplashes, bathroom floors, living room corners, and even bedroom walls are all great places to start. Install it yourself for an easy weekend project that will have your house looking its best in no time.