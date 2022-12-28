How to Use Google Trends for Real Estate Websites

If you're a real estate professional, you know how important it is to maintain an attractive real estate website. A good real estate blog, for example, helps establish you as a trusted authority and provides support for your marketing efforts in attracting new clients. In the end, the better content you have available on your website, the better chances you'll have of seeing your real estate business grow. Boost your results with Google Trends.

This effectively means that content marketing is often the most important aspect of your online presence. If you're looking for valuable tools for your content marketing, Google Trends may be the answer. This free tool can be leveraged to identify topics that your target audience is interested in, helping you fine-tune your content to match those interests. Here's what you should know about how to use Google Trends for your real estate website.

What is Google Trends?

A web-based tool created by Google, the eponymous Google Trends offers insights on search trends by Google users. It's possible to use the tool to reveal what users are searching for, when they conduct those searches, and how the historical popularity of specific keywords has changed over long periods of time. Additionally, Google Trends offers you the capability of finding new keywords that you can then apply to your own content marketing strategies as well.

What Makes Google Trends Such a Useful Tool?

One of the most useful ways that Google Trends can help you strengthen your content marketing is by offering you opportunities to learn what people are searching for that may be related to your real estate business. Once you then have that information, you can begin to create content that targets those people by using keywords that are currently in high demand, which will result in more traffic being driven to your website. It's a great way to boost the search ranking of your website's content - and with organic search results so crucial for attracting attention to your content, the more highly ranked your content the better.

Google's Keyword Planner Versus Google Trends

You may be asking yourself why you should use Google Trends if you're already using Google’s Keyword Planner. It is, after all, one of the most well-known sources for finding keywords for fine-tuning your SEO efforts. This is true - and you should still use Keyword Planner. However, Google Trends aids in revealing keywords that you could all too easily miss if you only rely on the Keyword Planner. This is because the algorithm employed by the Keyword Planner is different than the one Google Trends uses. This makes it important to spend some time using both tools to cover your bases.

Tracking Seasonal Market Differences

Any real estate professional worth their salt knows that the markets go through seasonal changes. However, this is just as true for search keywords as it is for the real estate market. Using Google Trends helps you identify the seasonal or annual peaks for specific keywords, which in turn helps you tailor your content marketing strategy to use those keywords appropriately to generate the most interest. Creating relevant content on your blog or real estate website is integral to driving traffic to that content, and with Google Trends revealing the keywords that are currently the most popular, this makes it easy to plan your content marketing strategy around these seasonal peaks.

Developing Content that's Reactive

Relying on the information that Google Trends offers you to build your content marketing strategy also provides you with opportunities to develop content that's reactive to timely topics. As the real estate market is constantly in flux, being able to identify which of the newest developments in that market are generating interest is highly beneficial, as you can use this information to create content about what people are already interested in. Whether it's changed to mortgage rates due to economic conditions, new technologies that have emerged that make buying and selling properties easier, or anything else that's relevant to your industry, if Google Trends shows that people are interested in it, it's time to create content that addresses that interest.

Avoiding Failing Trends

By the same token, you can use Google Trends to not just leverage rising trends but to also avoid failing ones. Google Trends identifies when keywords are dropping in popularity, and that means you can read the writing on the wall and adjust your content marketing strategy to skip creating content that addresses these falling trends. This prevents you from investing time and resources in creating content that's unlikely to perform as well as something that would be more relevant and timelier.

Supporting Your Automation and Planning Efforts

It's often a challenge to automate and plan your content marketing efforts. You've got to plan and create an editorial calendar that focuses on releasing relevant content in ways that have the most impact on your audience, and that means you'll need to identify the topics your target audience wants to read about so that you can optimize your content release schedule around those interests. Using Google Trends is an excellent starting point in this process. You can brainstorm website blog topics, look for keyword suggestions to discover popular trends, and investigate what any competitors are doing for content ideas that you can then develop and integrate into your content marketing automation plans.

Improving the Impact of Your Video Content

A multimedia approach to content marketing is beneficial, thanks to the popularity of video content. With Google owning YouTube, Google Trends can also inform your video content strategy in a number of ways. You can directly use Google Trends to help design the type of video content you publish yourself, or you can also use it to identify trending video types and draw attention to that trend through other content, like a blog post detailing the trend for your audience.

The Last Word on Google Trends

Whether you're a real estate agent, a broker, or any other professional Google Trends is one tool that should be in your content marketing arsenal. With the platform being so versatile and flexible, there are dozens of ways you can leverage its data to build better success for your real estate website through better, more targeted content marketing.