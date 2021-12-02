A Beginner’s Guide To Home Water Treatment

by

Treating your water can be a simple task if you follow the correct guide. You can achieve your water goals without involving the “experts” or spending a fortune. You don’t need to get a huge complicated machine either.

Water treatment can be easy, and this article will show you how to fix your water complaints. Pay close attention; we’ll guide you through water filtration and water softening, what option you should use and why it’s important.

Water filtration vs water softening

Water filtration and water softening are the two major ways to treat your water and make it more enjoyable. There’s room for a bit of confusion here. When should you use any of these methods? Should you soften or filter? Which of these methods is essential for your home? And why?

Water filtration

Water filtration is done with the use of water filters. Water filters are systems that filter out unwanted deposits and contaminants in your water. They come in different forms and sizes. For example, a water filter pitcher can be small, portable and used at one point in the house, while a whole house water filter system sends filtered water to every outlet in your home.

Not all water filters carry out the same function or type of filtration. Some serve to make your water taste better, and others get rid of germs and chemicals. Your choice of water filter should therefore strongly depend on what you’re trying to filter out. For instance, if you want to get rid of sediments and particles, you get a mechanical water filter. Are you looking to capture waterborne contaminants? Then get your hands on absorption filters.

No single filter can do it all. So when buying a water filter, carefully read the fine print to know what you’re getting out of it. Do NOT blindly buy by brand.

Water softening

Water softening is a process achieved with the use of water softeners. All water contains certain minerals, and if these minerals are in excess, the water becomes “hard”. A Whole house water softener removes these minerals (calcium and magnesium) and makes your water softer.

Here’s the thing; Hard water wrecks your home appliances, dries out your skin and hair, and leaves dirty soap scum on your bathrooms and kitchens. Besides, scale fills up your pipes, clogs them and decreases water pressure. In the end, hard water also costs you a ton of money because you’ll have to pay for the repairs or replacement of your damaged appliances.

Getting a whole house water softener system is an excellent choice if you’re plagued with hard water. You’ll save money and protect your home and property.

Choosing the right water treatment system

Water filters and water softeners tackle different water issues, and as such, your choices should reflect your water challenges. If you keep finding harmful contaminants in your water, you should opt for a water filtration system.

If you’re having problems with the hardness of water and you notice things like scales, filmy scum, and popcorn popping sounds in your water heater, you should get a water softener as soon as you can.

Note that it’s very common for homeowners to get both water filters and water softeners to treat their water. In most cases, this combination offers overall water treatment and more coverage. If you need to filter and soften your water, then a combination of water filter and softener is naturally in order!