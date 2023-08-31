A Day of DIY - Home Improvement Projects that Only Need a Screwdriver

We all know, hopefully, that DIY projects can have numerous benefits from boosting resale value to cost-effectively improving its overall aesthetic appeal and comfort. Some DIY tasks do require a significant upfront investment in tools and equipment.

Yet for others, a tool as simple as a screwdriver will make do.

In today's guide, we'll take a look at 6 home improvement DIY tasks you can accomplish using this simple, versatile tool.

1. Assembling Flat Pack Furniture

Flat-pack furniture is an affordable and popular option for many. However, it does involve some assembly upon arrival. A high-quality head screwdriver can simplify your assembly efforts considerably and save you on time.

It provides a better grip and fits securely into the screws, giving you more control over the tightening or loosening process.

2. Tightening Loose Hinges

Loose hinges on doors or cabinets can lead to issues like creaking or non-alignment. Rather than calling in a professional, most times all you need is a few spare minutes and a trusty screwdriver.

By tightening up those stubborn screws, you can save yourself the annoyance and cost of hiring extra help. Regular checks and maintenance can keep minor issues from evolving into costly repairs down the line.

3. Replacing Door Knobs and Locks

Ready for a fresh look, or perhaps tighter security at home? Upgrading the door knobs and locks of your home is easier than you think. With your dependable screwdriver in hand, all it takes is to loosen a few screws on the old knob or lock, install the new hardware, and tighten away.

It's an easy task that provides immediate benefits plus creates an opportunity for adding personal stylistic touches to your doors.

4. Upgrading Light Fixtures

Lighting has a significant impact on the ambiance and value of your home. With just a screwdriver, you can upgrade outdated light fixtures to new ones that reflect your current style and save energy while fulfilling your home’s lighting needs.

The process can actually be simpler than you might have thought.

Turn off the power coming to your fixture

Unscrewing to remove the previous fixture and its base

Install your new one as per the manufacturer’s instructions

5. Installing Wall Shelves

Adding wall shelves is an excellent way to create extra storage space and break up blank walls. With the correct placement of screws, a screwdriver is all you need to mount your new shelves securely.

It is essential to measure twice and screw once though, ensuring all shelves stay level and do not spoil the aesthetic appeal of your space.

Also, remember to use wall anchors if you plan to place weighty objects on these shelves – safety first!

6. Mounting Your TV

Mounting a TV can prove to be a daunting task. But with the right guidance and a trusty screwdriver, it can be done in no time at all. You may only need to:

Purchase the appropriate mount for your TV

Locate the studs on your wall

Use a screwdriver to attach the mount according to manufacturer instructions.

But what if you need to bore holes into the wall? What if your current TV’s assembly requires tightening bolts into place using spanners? That means you’ll need more tools and guidance.

If you're not comfortable performing this task yourself or want a professional-grade job with guaranteed safety and precision, you might consider hiring experts such as Precision TV Mounting Service in Houston for assistance.

5 More, Creative DIY Home Improvement Tasks You Can Do with a Screwdriver Only

It's sometimes surprising how handy and versatile your trusty screwdriver can be. Here are some creative DIY home improvement tasks that require nothing more than your skill and a good old screwdriver:

Mounting picture frames : Many frames come with mounts that just need to be tightened.

: Many frames come with mounts that just need to be tightened. Replacing switch covers : Fancy up standard light switches with decorative faceplates, needing just a few twists.

: Fancy up standard light switches with decorative faceplates, needing just a few twists. Hanging curtain rods : Add pizzazz to your rooms by securely mounting stylish curtain rods.

: Add pizzazz to your rooms by securely mounting stylish curtain rods. Adding knobs to drawers or cabinets : Revamp old furniture by switching outdated handles.

: Revamp old furniture by switching outdated handles. Securing storage hooks in the garage: Optimize your space by hanging tools and equipment.



So, there you have it. From assembling furniture and replacing door knobs to mounting your TV securely- all it takes is a screwdriver and a pinch of DIY enthusiasm. Embedding such efforts into your home improvement projects can prove to be economically beneficial, and indeed, extremely gratifying.

Remember, every small task you undertake adds up to making your house truly a 'home'. It’s all the more reason to keep that trusty screwdriver at arms-length reach. Don’t forget that the electric power screwdriver is much easier and faster to work with compared to the manual screwdriver!