by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Planning a home renovation can get costly. If you’re sticking to a tight budget, you shouldn’t have to compromise on the look of your home. In fact, with a little bit of research, there are many affordable solutions to attaining the look you desire. If flooring is an area for which you’re struggling to find a solution, check out these affordable flooring options for a low-budget renovation.

Sheet Vinyl Flooring

There’s nothing new about sheet vinyl flooring, but modern times have definitely given it a new opportunity to shine. Sheet vinyl flooring is affordable and durable, and it can mimic any other type of flooring. Modern options include marble and stone designs that go great in any bathroom or kitchen. Say goodbye to the expensive price tag behind luxurious flooring, and say hello to savings and a style that’s undeniable.

Laminate Flooring

A true hallmark in the world of home renovation, laminate flooring has always been an affordable and preferred option for homebuyers and renovators. Like sheet vinyl flooring, it can also mimic many expensive hardwood finishes, without the hefty price tag and difficult installation. Other reasons to use laminate flooring for your low-budget renovation are its durability, low maintenance, and easy-to-clean features.

Carpet Tile Flooring

If you’re looking for an option that costs less than $3 per square foot, don’t worry—it doesn’t only exist in your dreams. Carpet tile flooring is one of the most economical options. One of the many benefits of using this flooring is the fact that it’s easily replaceable if any tile pieces get dirty or damaged. It’s also a much softer and cushioned option than traditional tile.

Concrete Flooring

If you want to give your home renovation a modern twist, one of the most affordable and practical options is a concrete flooring overlay. This option is an example of simplicity at its finest. It’s easily installed by pouring concrete on top of the subfloor. If this sounds appealing to you, you can have peace of mind knowing it will fit right into your low-budget renovation.

These are four examples of different affordable flooring options that are convenient for a low-budget renovation. You can now say goodbye to the days of compromising style for lower price tags. Instead, indulge in one of the suggestions we’ve provided here.