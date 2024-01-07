RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
Real Estate Marketing & Beyond
AHF SROs Provide Affordable Permanent Housing for Low-income People in Los Angeles

AHF SROs Provide Affordable Permanent Housing for Low-income People in Los Angeles

By Mihaela Lica Butler | January 7, 2024
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) extends a gracious invitation to the public to partake in an exclusive tour of its newly refurbished historic buildings in Los Angeles, which have been transformed into affordable permanent housing for those facing financial hardships. The inaugural guided tour is scheduled for Tuesday, January 9th at 9 a.m., and those eager to attend can promptly secure their spot via the Healthy Housing Foundation website. These captivating tours will be a recurring weekly event every Tuesday until February 20th.

During every two-and-a-half-hour tour, attendees can explore five of AHF's 13 remarkable buildings where individuals reside. It is imperative to make reservations in advance to secure a spot for this enlightening experience.

In a grand gesture, the organization has taken out a full-page advertisement in today's edition of the Los Angeles Times, formally extending this invitation under the headline "LA Times' War on SROs." The ad reads:

Six homeless people die on the streets of Los Angeles every day.

This is why AIDS Healthcare Foundation has invested $230 million to buy, rehab, and subsidize 15 Single Room Occupancy (SRO) buildings - already taking 1,417 people out of harm's way.

Yet, the LA Times relentlessly attacks SRO non-profits and ignores greedy corporate landlords. 

Homeless housing is difficult. But we can't let the perfect be the enemy of the good. 

We invite you for a tour to see for yourself. Go to healthyhousingfoundation.net for more info. 

Affordable Permanent Housing

The Healthy Housing Foundation (HHF) division of AHF has been acquiring and restoring historic structures since 2017, offering a swifter and more economical remedy to the growing challenges of affordable housing and homelessness. In Los Angeles alone, AHF has invested $230 million to procure 15 properties, with 13 already refurbished, and to provide homes for 1,417 individuals who would otherwise struggle to secure affordable permanent housing. Additionally, AHF has 578 more units (in two buildings) in progress, furthering its commitment to addressing these critical societal issues.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the leading healthcare organization for individuals affected by HIV/AIDS, delivers state-of-the-art medical treatment and champions the rights of over 1.9 million people in 45 countries spanning the United States, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe.

To learn more about AHF, visit AIDShealth.orgFacebookInstagramTwitterTikTok, and subscribe to the AHFter Hours podcast.

Mihaela Lica Butler
Mihaela Lica Butler is senior partner at Pamil Visions PR. She is a widely cited authority on public relations issues, with an experience of over 25 years in online PR, marketing, and SEO.She covers startups, online marketing, social media, SEO, and other topics of interest for Realty Biz News.
Latest posts by Mihaela Lica Butler (see all)

