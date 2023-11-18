AI Clearing Is Now Certified by SGS According to FDIS ISO 42001 Standard

AI Clearing became the world's first technology company to obtain the FDIS ISO 42001 certificate.
AI Clearing uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the core of its technology to enable construction general contractors, asset owners, and lenders to track construction progress and quality in real-time accurately. The company's customers work on large, multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects such as utility-scale solar, railways, roads, energy transmission, industrial, and large-scale earth and concrete works.
"Our AI is proprietary and unique. This has allowed us to build the best technology in the industry, provide real-time insights, and drive strong operational efficiencies for our customers," says Adam Wisniewski, CTO and Co-founder of AI Clearing. "Now we have obtained the ISO AI Management System certificate that proves our ability to guarantee responsible use of AI to ensure our system's effectiveness and to achieve unparalleled accuracy and processing time - both critical to our customers."AI Clearing, the AI-Powered Construction Progress Tracking and Quality Control Platform, Announced Its AI Management System Has Been Certified by SGS According to FDIS ISO 42001 Standard
Michael Mazur, CEO and Co-Founder of AI Clearing highlighted that the certification sets them apart from other AI companies and proves their strength as an AI player in the construction industry.
According to the SGS announcement, AI Clearing worked diligently throughout the audit process, specializing in construction progress monitoring through its cutting-edge software as a service (SaaS) platform, AI SurveyorTM Engine. The certification means they can implement AI more safely and efficiently.
The newly announced ISO 42001 standard helps organizations responsibly perform their role concerning AI systems. It provides an AI management system framework with AI products developed considering ethics, transparency, accountability, compliance with regulations and standards, security, monitoring and evaluation, and impact of AI system assessment. On an operational level, it also controls resources and data for AI systems, development lifecycle, and use of AI systems.
ISO/IEC 42001 certification follows successful completion of an audit and enables you to:
What are the benefits of ISO/IEC 42001 certification?
- Implement AI safely, with evidence of responsibility and accountability
- Consider security, safety, fairness, transparency and data and AI system quality throughout the life cycle
- Show that introducing AI is a strategic decision with clear objectives
- Indicate strong governance concerning AI
- Strike a balance between governance and innovation
- Ensure that AI is used responsibly, especially concerning its continuous learning
- Ensure that all relevant safeguards are in place
- Combine key frameworks with experience to implement crucial processes like risk, life cycle and data quality management
- Contribute to multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Michael Mazur remarked that the AI certification proves their AI system complies with the newest and most complex standards:
"With the certification, we stand out from the crowd of AI companies, and proves we are the strongest AI player in the construction industry."AI Clearing, the AI-Powered Construction Progress Tracking and Quality Control Platform, Announced Its AI Management System Has Been Certified by SGS According to FDIS ISO 42001 Standard
AI Clearing transforms the construction industry through the power of artificial intelligence. Its market's most advanced AI technology accurately tracks the construction progress and quality of large infrastructure projects with millions of items to be constructed or installed on-site. Before AI Clearing, these large sites were tracked manually, with 5-10% of the sample area covered monthly, which was insufficient for accurate project control and often resulted in substantial budget overruns, delays, and disputes between the involved parties. AI Clearing's technology is fully automated and compares the on-site progress to the design, budget, and schedule.
AI Clearing was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Leave a Reply