AI Clearing Is Now Certified by SGS According to FDIS ISO 42001 Standard

AI Clearing became the world's first technology company to obtain the FDIS ISO 42001 certificate.

AI Clearing uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the core of its technology to enable construction general contractors, asset owners, and lenders to track construction progress and quality in real-time accurately. The company's customers work on large, multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects such as utility-scale solar, railways, roads, energy transmission, industrial, and large-scale earth and concrete works.

From left: Aymeric Riverieulx, Global Head of Information Security Assurance, SGS; Michael Mazur, CEO, AI Clearing; Adam Wisniewski, CTO, AI Clearing; Dariusz Ciesla, VP of Product, AI Clearing; Tomislav Nad, Lead Innovation Technologist, SGS.

"Our AI is proprietary and unique. This has allowed us to build the best technology in the industry, provide real-time insights, and drive strong operational efficiencies for our customers," says Adam Wisniewski, CTO and Co-founder of AI Clearing. "Now we have obtained the ISO AI Management System certificate that proves our ability to guarantee responsible use of AI to ensure our system's effectiveness and to achieve unparalleled accuracy and processing time - both critical to our customers."

Michael Mazur, CEO and Co-Founder of AI Clearing highlighted that the certification sets them apart from other AI companies and proves their strength as an AI player in the construction industry.

According to the SGS announcement, AI Clearing worked diligently throughout the audit process, specializing in construction progress monitoring through its cutting-edge software as a service (SaaS) platform, AI SurveyorTM Engine. The certification means they can implement AI more safely and efficiently.

The newly announced ISO 42001 standard helps organizations responsibly perform their role concerning AI systems. It provides an AI management system framework with AI products developed considering ethics, transparency, accountability, compliance with regulations and standards, security, monitoring and evaluation, and impact of AI system assessment. On an operational level, it also controls resources and data for AI systems, development lifecycle, and use of AI systems.

ISO/IEC 42001 certification follows successful completion of an audit and enables you to: Implement AI safely, with evidence of responsibility and accountability

Consider security, safety, fairness, transparency and data and AI system quality throughout the life cycle

Show that introducing AI is a strategic decision with clear objectives

Indicate strong governance concerning AI

Strike a balance between governance and innovation

Ensure that AI is used responsibly, especially concerning its continuous learning

Ensure that all relevant safeguards are in place

Combine key frameworks with experience to implement crucial processes like risk, life cycle and data quality management

Contribute to multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) What are the benefits of ISO/IEC 42001 certification?

Michael Mazur remarked that the AI certification proves their AI system complies with the newest and most complex standards:

"With the certification, we stand out from the crowd of AI companies, and proves we are the strongest AI player in the construction industry."

AI Clearing transforms the construction industry through the power of artificial intelligence. Its market's most advanced AI technology accurately tracks the construction progress and quality of large infrastructure projects with millions of items to be constructed or installed on-site. Before AI Clearing, these large sites were tracked manually, with 5-10% of the sample area covered monthly, which was insufficient for accurate project control and often resulted in substantial budget overruns, delays, and disputes between the involved parties. AI Clearing's technology is fully automated and compares the on-site progress to the design, budget, and schedule.

AI Clearing was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.