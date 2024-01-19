Alec Baldwin Amagansett Mansion Listed for $18.99 Million

Saunders & Associates are the realtors for this Alec Baldwin Amagansett Mansion at 335 Town Lane listed on Zillow for $18,995,000.

Alec Baldwin has called Amagansett home since 1982. He rented or owned properties in this charming beachfront hamlet in East Hampton until he bought and expanded the farmhouse-style mansion at 335 Town Lane. He has once again listed his elegant Hamptons residence for the fourth time, adding a personal touch to the marketing efforts: a trip down memory lane, sharing details about his life in Amagansett and the improvements he made to this historic 1740 farmhouse.

In the promotional video shared on YouTube, Baldwin strolls through the estate, eloquently discussing his favorite features of the 10,000-square-foot beach plot and family home.

Most recently priced at $22.5 million before being withdrawn from the market by the 65-year-old Baldwin last September, the modern farmhouse-style mansion is currently on the market for $18.995 million as of Tuesday, as per the Zillow listing managed by Scott Bradley of Saunders & Associates.

Baldwin bought the house in 1996 for $1,75 million, then listed it in 2022 for $29 million, dropping the price to $22,500,000 in August 2023, then removing the listing in September 2023. He relisted the property on January 16, 2024, for $18,995,000 - a -15.6% price reduction.

Nestled on a private hilltop vantage, surrounded by a bucolic preserve, the Alec Baldwin Amagansett Mansion is a single-family residence with exceptional features.

5-bedroom modern farmhouse with expansion plans and SCHD-approved septic for up to 10 bedrooms;

Potential to construct an equally impressive second 10,000 sq. ft. estate;

Impeccable cedar shingle retreat designed to optimize indoor/outdoor space and natural light;

Grand eat-in kitchen, movie theater, wine-tasting room, and wood-paneled library;

Luxurious custom 625 +/- sq. ft. pavilion with a fieldstone fireplace and western-facing 20'x50' gunite pool and spa;

Outdoor living accentuated by covered porches and upper-level balconies;

Adjacent to Balsam Farm, offering access to horseback riding, vegetable garden, and Amagansett trail system;

Private retreat near ocean beaches and village living, offering relaxation and rejuvenation.

Listing by: Saunders & Associates 516-848-0949, Scott Bradley