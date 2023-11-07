Alexa L. Barnett to Lead Commercial Property Management at Horrell Co.

Horrell Company, one of Nashville and Middle Tennessee's oldest commercial real estate firms, has announced that Alexa L. Barnett will be taking on the role of Head of Commercial Property Management.

Horrell Company's new Head of Commercial Property Management, Alexa L. Barnett

Elliott Smith, President & CEO of Horrell Company, expressed the company's excitement in welcoming Alexa, citing her extensive experience in commercial property management and her strong connections to Nashville and Middle Tennessee as valuable additions to the team:

Alexa is highly respected in the commercial real estate industry and has a proven track record of effectively managing desirable commercial properties in the area. Horrell Company is building significant momentum as the company advances in all key areas of its long-term growth plan, and Alexa's experience and insights will be instrumental in executing our plans to increase Horrell Company's property management offerings. Elliott Smith, President & CEO of Horrell Company

I look forward to growing our portfolio and property management services under Elliott's leadership. Alexa L. Barnett

Barnett brings extensive expertise in commercial property management, backed by practical knowledge in managing commercial properties in Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Leading up to joining Horrell Company, Barnett served as the Commercial Property Manager at Southern Land Company, where she oversaw the management of 82,111 square feet of Class-A restaurant, retail, office, and parking garage space at Vertis Green Hills.

Before her time at Southern Land Company, Barnett assisted Baker Storey McDonald Properties in managing a portfolio spanning over a million square feet across Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio.

Barnett is also the owner and co-founder of CRE615, a networking, mentorship, and educational organization with a membership base of over 1,600 of Nashville's commercial real estate professionals. She was recently inducted into the Nashville Top 30 Under 30 Class of 2023 and recognized in the Nashville Post's 2023 Annual List of Nashville's Most Influential People for her commitment to bringing others together to network and build community.

Barnett expressed her enthusiasm for joining the Horrell Company and her gratitude for being entrusted with honoring Steve Horrell's legacy.

Horrell Company specializes in brokerage services, tenant and landlord representation, property development, acquisitions and dispositions, and property and asset management services in the industrial, retail and office sectors.