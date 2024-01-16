Antilooppi Finnish Real Estate Firm Portfolio 100% Environmentally Certified

Antilooppi, a prominent real estate investment firm in Finland, has successfully obtained BREEAM or LEED environmental certification for its extensive property portfolio, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the industry. This noteworthy accomplishment is especially significant given the scale of the company's real estate holdings, encompassing over 400,000 lettable square metres. Antilooppi's holdings include office spaces in the metropolitan area of Finland, alongside the esteemed Ruoholahti shopping centre in Helsinki.

Renowned for its steadfast commitment to sustainability, Antilooppi has realised a pivotal strategic objective by attaining environmental certification for its entire portfolio. All company's office properties have been granted a BREEAM In-use environmental certificate. Ten properties have achieved an Excellent rating, while the remaining 18 have a Very Good rating.

Antilooppi building at Siltasaari 10 in Hakaniemi (Image Credit: Antilooppi)

Furthermore, out of the five LEED-certified properties, two have attained the highest level of recognition, namely Platinum: Siltasaari 10 in Hakaniemi and Lintulahdenvuori in Suvilahti, both in Helsinki.

Progressive Sustainability in Response to Antilooppi Client Needs

An essential aspect of Antilooppi's sustainability endeavours is impartial third-party certification, which plays a pivotal role in showcasing the sustainability level of its properties and meeting stakeholders' sustainability expectations.

There is a growing recognition among client companies for sustainable offices, with an increasing emphasis on environmentally certified premises and a sufficiently high level of certification. The certification, which necessitates renewal every three years, serves as a crucial instrument for guiding the continuous enhancement of the environmental sustainability of the properties.

The 100% certification of our property portfolio is a transparent demonstration of our portfolio’s strong sustainability credentials. It shows we’ve taken an important step forwards on our sustainability journey. The certificates are not an aim in themselves: they are an excellent basis for developing our sustainability efforts further, and this is where we share an interest with our clients. Antilooppi CEO, Tuomas Sahi

Antilooppi has also established the ambitious objective of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) and LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) stand as the world's most esteemed environmental certification systems for buildings.

BREEAM In-use comprehensively evaluates buildings' environmental efficiency across various domains: health and well-being, transport, energy, water, materials selection and resources, risk management and resilience, land use and ecology, and emissions management. Meanwhile, the LEED certification system comprehensively assesses sustainable development solutions for buildings.