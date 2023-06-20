Apple's New VR Headset and Its Real Estate Applications

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are two technologies that are being increasingly integrated into the real estate sector. While adoption has been slow and more aligned with proof-of-concept until now, Apple’s recent announcement of its first “spatial computer”, the Vision Pro VR/AR headset, has the tech sector abuzz with how such technologies can be capitalized upon in different markets - and the world of real estate is ripe for the picking.

Throwing Its Hat Into the Ring

Apple’s headset is vastly different than many others on the market today, with the technology more closely aligned with gaming and entertainment. Instead, the Vision Pro is designed to blend digital content with the physical space around you, opening up a world of possibilities for real estate professionals and consumers. This leads to some exciting applications in real estate, such as the ability to virtually tour properties, and could be especially beneficial for buyers who are unable to travel to see properties in person. With the Vision Pro, they could virtually tour a property from the comfort of their own home, getting a 360-degree view of the space. They could also interact with the property, such as opening and closing doors or moving furniture around.

The Vision Pro could also be used to create immersive experiences for potential buyers. For example, a real estate agent could create a virtual tour of a property that includes 3D models of the furniture and décor. This would allow buyers to get a better sense of how the property would look and feel once it is furnished. In addition to virtual tours, the Vision Pro could also be used to measure properties. This could be helpful for real estate agents who need to get accurate measurements of property for listing purposes. The Vision Pro could also be used to create floor plans, which could be helpful for buyers who are trying to visualize how they would use the space.

Other Possible Real Estate Applications

Because of the unique nature of the Vision Pro as both a VR and an AR headset, there are many more real estate applications that this new technology offers. The Vision Pro could be used to sell properties that are still under construction, as buyers could virtually tour the property and see how it will look once it is completed. The headset could also be used to stage homes for sale. Real estate agents could create virtual tours of the property that include 3D models of furniture and décor. This would allow buyers to see how the property would look once it is staged.

Property management is another way that the Vision Pro could be used, especially for remotely managing properties. Real estate managers could use the headset to inspect properties, interact with tenants, and resolve maintenance issues. All of these possible capabilities make Vision Pro a potentially powerful new tool that has the potential to change the way we interact with real estate.

Poised for Greatness?

The Vision Pro is still in its early stages, but it has the potential to revolutionize the way we buy, sell, and interact with real estate. There are some downsides to the technology currently, with the biggest being its hefty $3500 price tag. However, as the technology matures, we can expect to see even more innovative ways to use the Vision Pro in real estate at a price point that’s even more accessible for real estate professionals.