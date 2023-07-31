Are Older, Disabled Americans Facing a Housing Crisis?

The housing market in the United States is facing a number of challenges, including rising prices, limited inventory, and a lack of affordable housing. These challenges are particularly acute for older and disabled Americans, who often have limited incomes and mobility.

According to a recent article in CNBC, less than 5% of housing in the United States is accessible to older and disabled Americans. This means that millions of people are living in homes that are not designed to meet their needs. This can make it difficult for them to get around, access essential services, and live independently.

The US Government is Aware of the Issue

In a recent hearing, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said that "millions of Americans, adequate housing is more of an aspiration than a reality." He pointed to the fact that the cost of housing has been rising faster than wages for many years, and that this has made it difficult for people on low incomes to afford a place to live.

Casey also highlighted the specific challenges faced by older and disabled Americans. He noted that these individuals often have limited incomes and mobility, and that they may need special accommodations in their homes. However, there is a shortage of accessible housing, which makes it difficult for them to find a place to live that meets their needs.

Casey called on Congress to take action to address the housing crisis. He said that we need to build more affordable housing, provide financial assistance to help people afford housing, and protect people from eviction and foreclosure. He also said that we need to educate people about their housing rights and make it easier for them to find and maintain housing.

It’s More Than Just Accessibility

In addition to the lack of accessible housing, older and disabled Americans also face other challenges in the housing market. For example, they may have difficulty qualifying for a mortgage or finding an apartment that is within their budget. They may also be at risk of eviction or foreclosure.

The housing crisis for older and disabled Americans is a serious problem with far-reaching consequences. It can lead to isolation, depression, and even homelessness. It can also strain family relationships and make it difficult for people to access essential healthcare and other services.

How to Address the Growing Housing Climate

There are a number of things that can be done to address the housing crisis for older and disabled Americans. These include:

Increasing the supply of accessible housing

Providing financial assistance to help older and disabled Americans afford housing

Protecting older and disabled Americans from eviction and foreclosure

Providing education and outreach to help older and disabled Americans find and maintain housing

The housing crisis for older and disabled Americans is a complex problem, but it is one that we cannot ignore. By taking action to address this problem, we can ensure that everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home.