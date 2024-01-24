RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
Visit our FacebookVisit our TwitterVisit our LinkedIn
Real Estate Marketing & Beyond
Home » Housing » Aries at Bitter Lake Opens with 200 Affordable Apartments in North Seattle

Aries at Bitter Lake Opens with 200 Affordable Apartments in North Seattle

By Mihaela Lica Butler | January 24, 2024
LinkedInBufferPinterest

The Aries at Bitter Lake is a 200-unit affordable housing project owned and developed by Bellwether Housing, designed by SMR Architects, built by Walsh Construction, and funded by the Evergreen Impact Housing Fund (EIHF).

The apartment complex features large-sized two and three-bedroom apartments, studios, and one-bedroom apartments for low-income households. Other features include:

  • On-site laundry rooms
  • Community room with kitchen
  • Business center
  • Terrace with play area
  • Community garden plots
  • Courtyard with social area
  • Garage parking available ($110/ mo.)
  • Close to Rapid Ride E, 16, 28X, 304
  • EV charging available
  • Adjacent to Interurban Bike Trail

Check out the qualification criteria to see if you can apply for an apartment in the Aries at Bitter Lake.

This residential project is the first-ever initiative to be funded by the EIHF (European Impact Housing Fund), proving that innovative financing can significantly improve the supply of much-needed affordable housing. The EIHF provided low-cost and patient catalytic capital to the Aries at Bitter Lake, which enabled the project to move forward seamlessly and promptly when combined with more traditional financing sources.

This project is a testament to the power of collaboration in addressing our state's affordable housing crisis. When public and private sectors work together, we can create positive, sustainable change in Washington State. It is an honor to celebrate this impactful addition to the community.

Kris Hermanns, Fund Manager of EIHF for the Seattle Foundation

The Aries will be home to 200 families who previously had a tough time finding stable housing. They can now afford to live near transit, great schools and close to job centers. These homes and the stability they represent simply would not exist without the investments made by the EIHF.

Susan Boyd, CEO of Bellwether Housing

The financing of large-scale affordable housing projects with family-size units in urban centers often poses a challenge. The Washington State Housing Finance Commission (WSHFC) has allocated bond cap and low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) to overcome this issue for The Aries project.

Recently, representatives from Bellwether, EIHF, and project supporters gathered for the grand opening of The Aries. The event included remarks from Boyd, Hermanns, Paul Buckland (Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo), and Selina Mendoza (Vice President at CitiBank). The event concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and guided tours of the building.

The Aries is located at 916 N 143rd St, near a community center, bike trails, the Bitter Lake Reservoir, and public transportation on Aurora Avenue. The Aries units cater to families of four earning up to $66,420 and individuals with an annual income of $46,500. Many apartment homes are two- and three-bedroom units well-suited for families. 

Find me on:
Mihaela Lica Butler
Mihaela Lica Butler is senior partner at Pamil Visions PR. She is a widely cited authority on public relations issues, with an experience of over 25 years in online PR, marketing, and SEO.She covers startups, online marketing, social media, SEO, and other topics of interest for Realty Biz News.
Find me on:
Latest posts by Mihaela Lica Butler (see all)

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Agent Showcase

    Top realtors and industry influencers.

    • Sign up to Realty Biz Buzz
    Get Digital Marketing Training
    right to your inbox
    All Contents © Copyright RealtyBizNews · All Rights Reserved. 2016-2024
    Website Designed by Swaydesign.
    linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram