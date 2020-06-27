Aspenhome – Finely Crafted Furniture with Today’s Features

by

Aspenhome furniture looks beautiful and lasts for years. It also has some of today’s best features. If you are looking for home furnishings that bring the comfort, convenience, and pleasure of modern life, you can find it all in this brand’s most popular collections.

Bancroft Collection

The Bancroft Collection by Aspenhome has the look, feel, and construction details you will only find in high-quality furniture. Each sleigh bed set in the collection is beautifully designed and crafted with skill and care. For example, the Bonded Leather Sleigh Storage Bed in Java has sumptuous leather panels on its headboard, with each leather panel edged in nailhead trim. Made from poplar solids and alder veneers, this bed has a warm, brown Java finish. The Lamp Assist touch lighting on the headboard adds a little extra convenience to your life.

Alder Creek Collection

Within the Alder Collection, you will find beautiful sleigh beds that have the look of pure refinement. The Sleigh Bedroom Set in Butterscotch features a panel sleigh headboard and a low-profile footboard. The dresser’s felt-lined top drawers and cedar-lined bottom drawers are ideal for storing your most delicate and treasured items. This modern rustic bedroom furniture set also includes an optional entertainment chest that opens out to accommodate a soundbar. It has HDMI, RCA, and AC outlets on the top drawer, where you can use them with your media console or laptop.

Canfield Collection

Having a specific place where you work at home is essential, whether you have a separate room for an office or not. The Aspenhome Canfield Collection has everything you need to set up a workspace wherever you like. The Single Pedestal Desk in Cognac icf350 not only has an intriguing design and a fascinating cognac finish. It also has four drawers, a flip-down keyboard drawer, cable management, and a file drawer that holds letter or legal-size files. Also, in this collection are the Canfield office chair and a combo file. It also includes an attractive hutch with six adjustable shelves you can fill with magazines, office supplies, or personal memento. With this collection, you can create that perfect home office space.

Richmond Collection

If you have a large office in your home, you can go all out with the Aspenhome Richmond 48 Return Desk in Charleston Brown i40 308. This office set has a pleasing transitional style and a Charleston brown finish with warm burgundy highlights over poplar solids and cherry and birch veneers. It also has abundant modern features, including an easy-to-configure space for a CPU, printer, or scanner, a convertible keyboard and pencil drawer, a built-in power director, a USB power hub, and easy access to the back of your CPU. Add the executive desk chair and rolling file from this collection to bring the full-office experience home.Furniture with features like built-in lighting, electronics, and workspaces can bring more convenience and pleasure into your home. You can keep your budget low and still have enduring furniture with today’s best features. All you need to do is buy Aspenhome furniture at 1StopBedrooms online.