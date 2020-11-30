Automated Lighting Systems for Homes Let there be Instant Light

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Automated lighting systems cover a broad field of innovations. Find out how these lights work, the benefits, how to choose automated lighting systems and more.

Smart homes are now a big trend with the market expected to reach $141 billion by 2023. An automated lighting system is one of the main components of these homes. Light plays an essential role in any home and it’s only natural that homeowners look for more convenient ways to light up their properties.

This post breaks down the main aspects of automated lighting to help you make a better decision in this home improvement project.

How Does Automated Lighting Work?

An automated lighting system allows you to turn on and off throughout your house without physically being present. You have a versatile range of technologies to automate your home’s lighting system including:

Smartphone/ remote control: You can use a lighting system that includes a mobile app to control your home’s lights remotely. A simple tap on your screen can turn on/off or dim the lights in a room or in the entire house.

Motion sensor lighting: This is the most common technology where lights turn on or off depending on movement in a specific space. When there’s a movement, lights come on and turn off when you leave the room.

Scheduled lighting/ timers: This innovative lighting technology allows you to schedule lighting fixtures to turn on/off at specific times.

Networked lighting control systems: This system automatically controls lights for the whole house.

Voice-controlled lighting: This is the latest technology in automated lighting systems for homes. Voice assistants such as Siri are now available in home automation kits, and these systems also include lighting function.

On the market, you can also find smart switches and bulbs which you can integrate into your existing lighting system. You can control stand-alone bulbs or lighting fixtures using a mobile app

Is Automated Lighting Systems a Good Idea?

Before investing in any home improvement trend, always evaluate the benefits you’ll get. Automated lighting systems for homes come with multiple benefits, including:

Enhanced safety by minimizing the risk of accidents

Add convenience and comfort to your home

Add a touch of sophistication and elegance to your home

Enjoy cost savings by only lighting up space that’s in use.

Customized lighting to suit different living spaces

Gain more control of your home’s lighting system

Increased security because lights turn on when an intruder gets into your compound.

Versatile applications such as wake-up calls, voice-activated lighting and mood lighting among other uses.

Choosing the Best Automated Lighting System

As the smart home market continues to grow, more innovative automated lighting products will come to the market. It’s easy to find a lighting system that suits your unique needs.

When exploring the options available, consider your needs first. What do you want to achieve? Are you after convenience, security or elegance? This helps you choose the most suitable lighting system.

It’s also important to consider different technologies to find what suits your budget. The best-automated lighting system should also be compatible with any existing smart home system to reduce the costs of an overhaul.

When designing this project, talk to a professional who will guide you through the options available and help you make the best choice.

Wrapping Up

Like with any other home improvement trend, there’s a lot of confusion when it comes to automated lighting systems for homes. Many homeowners miss out on the benefits of automated lighting because they can’t find the right information. With this information, you can now shop for the best automated lighting systems for your home.

Photo by Andre Hunter on Unsplash