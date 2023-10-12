Become a European Citizen: Secure Your Residency First

It is not easy to change your country of residence, but the results of such a decision will affect the quality of life, available opportunities and comfort of traveling. Wealthy investors who are ready to move to a new country do so under the terms of unique programs.

Reasons to Choose Europe as a Second Home

European countries offer excellent conditions for their citizens. Agreements on the introduction of visa-free entry into the territory of the members of the Union allow crossing borders without a visa. Documents can be issued upon arrival, and this right is available to persons with a residence permit.

Paying attention to the simplified procedure of obtaining a permit is beneficial for the following reasons:

New perspectives. Entrepreneurs get the opportunity to move to a developed country and continue working. Here there are excellent living conditions, the best educational institutions are available and ways to achieve their goals are open. Variety of options. The cost of participation in programs varies. So, a wealthy immigrant can choose a suitable offer from the available ones. The amount of investment is from 500 thousand dollars, which will allow obtaining the status of residence. Taxation system. Countries offer investors the opportunity to avoid double taxation. In addition, various benefits are available to immigrants. Changes in tax payments allow for efficient scaling of activities.

It is possible to use the benefits of EU nationality immediately after the application is approved. The agent submits the documents to the consul, and the results of the application are sent personally to the applicant. You are the first to know that opportunities have become available to you and other added persons.

Pathway Through European Residence by Investments

An official decision on the application is the first step towards citizenship. European countries allow a second passport, so you do not have to give up your existing one. Those investors who have the capital to:

making non-refundable contributions to the economy of the selected state;

purchase (lease) of real estate for a period of 5 years or more;

creation of enterprises and new jobs.

The conditions of the programs vary. This allows foreigners to choose from several offers. Professional agents help to evaluate advantages and disadvantages. Experts are familiar with the application process and are ready to share their opinion with the client.

Residency-to-Citizenship Way in European Countries

Since the foreigner's residency is only the beginning of the journey, it is worth paying attention to the final stage. It is possible to obtain a second passport in a new country if several conditions are met, including residence in the territory for a certain period of time.

Investors contribute capital to the country's economy, enjoy the rights of a permanent resident and make an application for citizenship. The processing time of the application is reduced because the investor is part of the permanent population of the country. It is much easier to obtain EU citizenship through investment residency than by other means (marriage, naturalization).

Securing a passport for yourself and your family members is also possible. The main applicant includes other persons in the application and makes investments in the specified amount. Dependents can simultaneously live, study and work in the country legally. Other benefits are also available.

Benefits of European Citizenship

Citizenship of a European country means access to quality medicine and education, simplified taxation system and visa-free regime, but residents can live and work in any state of the European Union. These features are preserved for all program participants.

Other advantages are available to investors who have chosen a particular program. For example, Portugal golden visa allows getting a passport after 5 years of permanent residence in the country, but the amount of investment is from 280 thousand euros.

Comparison of several offers with the help of an expert will allow you to determine the investment option, requirements to the applicant and terms of obtaining a passport.

Conclusion

European programs differ in benefits and opportunities. Read the detailed description of the selected option. Any foreign investor can do this in a minimum period of time and qualify for a second passport.

Taking into account that residence by investment programs is an easy way to citizenship, it is worth taking a responsible approach to making a decision. Accredited agents help investors to choose an option and get the desired result.