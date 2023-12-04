RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
Visit our FacebookVisit our TwitterVisit our LinkedIn
Real Estate Marketing & Beyond
Home » Technology Insider » BitMart to List Metamundo Token (MMT) for Real and Virtual Real Estate Transactions

BitMart to List Metamundo Token (MMT) for Real and Virtual Real Estate Transactions

By Victoria Udrea | December 4, 2023
LinkedInBufferPinterest

BitMart, a worldwide digital asset trading platform, is set to introduce Metamundo Token (MMT) on December 5, 2023, making it available to all BitMart users. The MMT/USDT trading pair will commence at 09:00 AM (UTC).

BitMart, a top crypto exchange on CoinMarketCap with millions of users worldwide, provides over 1000 trading pairs and boasts some of the lowest trading fees in the industry. The platform is continuously advancing and expanding, demonstrating a keen interest in leveraging the potential of cryptocurrency to spur innovation and foster financial inclusion.

Metamundo Token MMT

Metamundo Token (MMT) Details:

Total Supply: 2,000,000,000 MMT

Token Type: BEP-20

MMT is the primary currency in the Metamundo ecosystem, enabling a wide range of transactions and incentives. BitMart users can wield tokens for acquiring, exchanging, and participating in various Web 3.0 services, including physical and virtual real estate NFTs. MMT tokens are essential to the Popcorn Box protocol, offering concrete rewards and opportunities for property ownership. The token's function extends to gaming and NFT marketplaces, serving as a primary medium for settlements and fostering global user engagement and ecosystem expansion.

Metamundo Token (MMT) is the digital engine behind the Web3 Intermundo platform, a cutting-edge blockchain-based real estate brokerage and sales platform. This innovative ecosystem seamlessly intertwines elements such as K-pop concerts, K-food, and virtual and physical real estate in the metaverse, providing tangible compensation through imaginative content. With a primary emphasis on real estate transactions, MMT enables transparent and efficient asset management and trade, fostering a sustainable and engaging digital environment.

Metamundo Token MMT roadmap

The significance of Metamundo Token (MMT) lies in its pivotal role within the Intermundo ecosystem, ensuring equitable, transparent, and inventive real estate transactions. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, MMT presents a distinctive auction mechanism for online real estate commerce. Its integration into the broader Metamundo ecosystem, encompassing services like Popcorn Box, enables real estate ownership and incentives that align with token utilization. MMT's stability is upheld through a delicate equilibrium of token utility and sustainability, ensuring the long-term viability of its services and a flourishing ecosystem.

Victoria Udrea
Victoria Udrea, a talented author who specializes in real estate and technology, is a valued contributor to Realty Biz News. With her keen eye for detail and passion for keeping readers informed, she diligently covers the latest developments in the industry, focusing particularly on the exciting realm of smart home technology.
Latest posts by Victoria Udrea (see all)

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Agent Showcase

    Top realtors and industry influencers.

    • Sign up to Realty Biz Buzz
    Get Digital Marketing Training
    right to your inbox
    All Contents © Copyright RealtyBizNews · All Rights Reserved. 2016-2023
    Website Designed by Swaydesign.
    linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram