BitMart to List Metamundo Token (MMT) for Real and Virtual Real Estate Transactions

BitMart, a worldwide digital asset trading platform, is set to introduce Metamundo Token (MMT) on December 5, 2023, making it available to all BitMart users. The MMT/USDT trading pair will commence at 09:00 AM (UTC).

BitMart, a top crypto exchange on CoinMarketCap with millions of users worldwide, provides over 1000 trading pairs and boasts some of the lowest trading fees in the industry. The platform is continuously advancing and expanding, demonstrating a keen interest in leveraging the potential of cryptocurrency to spur innovation and foster financial inclusion.

Metamundo Token (MMT) Details:

Total Supply: 2,000,000,000 MMT

Token Type: BEP-20

MMT is the primary currency in the Metamundo ecosystem, enabling a wide range of transactions and incentives. BitMart users can wield tokens for acquiring, exchanging, and participating in various Web 3.0 services, including physical and virtual real estate NFTs. MMT tokens are essential to the Popcorn Box protocol, offering concrete rewards and opportunities for property ownership. The token's function extends to gaming and NFT marketplaces, serving as a primary medium for settlements and fostering global user engagement and ecosystem expansion.

Metamundo Token (MMT) is the digital engine behind the Web3 Intermundo platform, a cutting-edge blockchain-based real estate brokerage and sales platform. This innovative ecosystem seamlessly intertwines elements such as K-pop concerts, K-food, and virtual and physical real estate in the metaverse, providing tangible compensation through imaginative content. With a primary emphasis on real estate transactions, MMT enables transparent and efficient asset management and trade, fostering a sustainable and engaging digital environment.

The significance of Metamundo Token (MMT) lies in its pivotal role within the Intermundo ecosystem, ensuring equitable, transparent, and inventive real estate transactions. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, MMT presents a distinctive auction mechanism for online real estate commerce. Its integration into the broader Metamundo ecosystem, encompassing services like Popcorn Box, enables real estate ownership and incentives that align with token utilization. MMT's stability is upheld through a delicate equilibrium of token utility and sustainability, ensuring the long-term viability of its services and a flourishing ecosystem.