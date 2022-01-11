BoomTown changing the face of real estate technology

by

Finding a real estate technology that focuses on marketing is an absolute must in order to remain competitive in the industry. Real estate professionals need to be able to leverage tools such as real estate CRM platforms that can do everything they need and more, and finding such a platform can be a challenge – oftentimes you can find one that does a few of the things you need, but not all of them.

This is where BoomTown, billed as an “all-in-one” real estate CRM and marketing platform, shows the most promise. The biggest draw that BoomTown offers, and delivers on, is how this single platform can indeed act as a fully-fledged ecosystem for accomplishing these tasks. There are some downsides to this approach – and we’ll showcase them in time – but let’s get started on looking at the robust feature set that this real estate software brings to the table.

An Exhaustive List of Features

BoomTown bills itself as the one real estate software platform to rule them all, and it lives up to this claim quite well. The number of tools and features that the platform offers is nothing short of exhaustive, with everything from marketing automation and lead generation to metrics analysis and more, BoomTown covers just about every single topic any real estate professional needs to address.

There is a pretty steep downside for all this comprehensive functionality, however. The cost of all these capabilities are quite high and necessitate a very complex pricing structure with multiple tiers. Yet even the lowest pricing tier offers an enormous number of features that are highly valuable. These features include lead qualification and distribution, custom email marketing drip plans, access to a mobile app, and an IDX website. Even more features become available as you progress up the tiers, up to and including a full lead management suite.

Further Feature Highlight

One of the most useful features that BoomTown offers as a standard with its lowest pricing tier is its IDX-enabled consumer-facing lead generation website. Such a site is always a high priority for real estate professionals, as IDX sites offer powerful search capabilities that let users perform as specific a search as they like, all the while being presented with contact information for the real estate agent every step of the way if they want to learn more about the property. Users can even create account profiles and receive email notifications when new properties that meet their search criteria get added. Meanwhile, sellers are also served by these IDX websites, as its integrated home valuation tool acts to attract sellers as leads as well.

Another incredibly robust set of features that BoomTown includes is through lead generation. Through integrations with Facebook ads and Google PPC, BoomTown has the capability to craft cross-platform marketing materials to increase the overall number of eyes on these ads. These ads are tied directly to BoomTown’s real estate CRM, as new leads are imported automatically to help you nurture these leads. This CRM offers tools for website activity tracking, search behavior and pattern determination, and automated messaging and emails. The ability to segment your leads into custom-created lists that will then integrate with a number of services like BombBomb and Mojo Dialer add even more functionality.

Mobile Connectivity

Today, real estate professionals are as mobile as ever – and having a marketing and CRM platform that supports that mobility with flexible tools is just as important. BoomTown fits the bill here too, thanks to its mobile app, as it features lead communication tracking and organization tools that you can use anywhere. The app highlights leads with the highest activity on your site to make prioritization easy and provides notifications for hot leads before they move to another agent instead. Responding to leads is also streamlined with one-touch phone call, text, or email buttons.

The BoomTown mobile app keeps track of every communication with each lead you have. This includes categorizing leads waiting to hear from you in a special, highly-visible folder to ensure they don’t’ fall through the cracks. Other features include to-do list tracking complete with banner notifications, making it even easier to remember to complete crucial tasks.

Pricing: The Bad News

There’s no way to avoid the elephant in the room any longer; it’s time to discuss the price all these robust services will cost you if you choose to invest in BoomTown for your real estate business. “Invest” is certainly the right word, as costs run quite high even for the Launch plan, BoomTown’s most modestly priced tier, can be as much as $1000 per month for businesses with 3 agents. To be fair, the features that come with this plan are comprehensive to say the least, as described above. Whether it’s worth the hefty price tag is certainly something that you’ll have to consider long and hard.

Looking for even more capabilities? BoomTown’s Grow plan starts at around $1,750 per month and covers use for up to 10 agents with just as many features that Launch provides plus many more. There’s also an Advance plan, which offers the highest level of features and capabilities that BoomTown has to offer. The price point of this plan isn’t readily available and requires contacting BoomTown directly to receive more information. However, as the old saying goes, if you have to ask how much something is, you probably can’t afford it.

The Final Verdict on BoomTown

There’s absolutely no doubt about it – BoomTown is one of the premier real estate CRM and marketing platforms on the market today. The feature-set is extremely rich, it offers great integrations, and is certainly going to be an invaluable aid for the productivity of any real estate professional. All that being said, however, its extremely high price point could be a major detractor, especially for smaller agencies or individuals working in the real estate industry. In this case, you absolutely do get what you pay for – if your operating budget can withstand it, BoomTown is likely to be a game changer for your real estate business.