BOSSCAT™ Introduces HOMEBASE™ for Personalized Home Management and Predictive Recommendations to Grow Equity

BOSSCAT™ Introduces HOMEBASE™ for Personalized Home Management and Predictive Recommendations to Grow Equity

By Victoria Udrea | December 19, 2023
BOSSCAT™ Home Services and Technologies revealed HOMEBASE™ early last week, a new exclusive product designed to simplify home management and services. HOMEBASE offers users a comprehensive view of their home needs, including personalized repair and maintenance schedules, projected costs to assist with budgeting, and renovation ROI tools to increase property value.

Ongoing repairs, maintenance and capital improvements are reactive and transactional for most homeowners. HOMEBASE is our solution to empower our customers with exclusive property condition insights, proactive management tools and qualified professionals for a seamless experience throughout their ownership journey.

Min Alexander, CEO and Founder of BOSSCAT

By utilizing BOSSCAT's unique access to property condition data, local contractor networks, real-time materials pricing, and proprietary data models, HOMEBASE delivers homeowners, investors, and real estate professionals with a unified dashboard and marketplace to maximize their home's value:

  • Tailored home improvement suggestions based on specific rooms and desired finishes;
  • Anticipatory maintenance and replacement schedules determined by current systems and materials;
  • Up-to-the-minute market data for planning capital expenditures and sales strategies, guided by market comparables;
  • A one-stop destination for home services and products from BOSSCAT's industry partners.

Over the last three years, BOSSCAT™ has become a top home service, data, and technology company, now catering to over 100,000 users on its platform. Initially focused on handyman services for small repairs, BOSSCAT has broadened its services to include online repair cost estimates, home renovations, maintenance subscriptions, and now personalized insights and recommendations through the HOMEBASE™ technology.

We want HOMEBASE to become an essential tool for homeowners to manage their most valuable investment. For all homeowners, whether they own one home or a portfolio of properties, HOMEBASE elevates home management from reactive tasks to a proactive strategy.

Stefan Pampulov, BOSSCAT™ Chief Product and Data Officer
BOSSCAT logo

BOSSCAT Home Services and Technologies is a pioneering real estate platform that is revolutionizing homeownership. Converting home inspection data into instant estimates and enabling online ordering of repair, renovation, and maintenance services is reshaping how homeowners interact with their properties. The platform's strength lies in its proprietary technology and exclusive access to property data, empowering it to provide home repair, renovation, and lifecycle services at an extensive level through innovative products, process automation, and direct integration with industry partners.

The company has secured an exclusive partnership with Pillar To Post™, North America's largest home inspection company. Additionally, it has established a preferred estimate and repair partnership with the National Association of Realtors® and caters to over 250 national and regional brokerages.

With offices in Charleston, South Carolina; Irvine, California; and Honolulu, Hawaii, BOSSCAT operates in 10 major U.S. cities, serving a user base of over 100,000 individuals.

Victoria Udrea
Victoria Udrea, a talented author who specializes in real estate and technology, is a valued contributor to Realty Biz News. With her keen eye for detail and passion for keeping readers informed, she diligently covers the latest developments in the industry, focusing particularly on the exciting realm of smart home technology.
