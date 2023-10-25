Brent Barkin Joins Stoic Equity Partners as Director of Business Development

Stoic Equity Partners has recently added Brent Barkin to its team. Barkin, formerly the CEO of Shoe Station and SVP of Shoe Carnival, has joined the firm as the Director of Business Development.

In his new role at Stoic Equity Partners, Barkin will be responsible for overseeing investor outreach and sponsorship opportunities.

This new appointment follows the recent launch of the firm's latest fund, SEP Industrial Holdings I, which focuses on acquiring flex industrial facilities in dynamic secondary and tertiary markets.

Accredited investors have the opportunity to invest in SEP Industrial Holdings I, which has a fundraising goal of $25 million available in $50,000 share increments. The projected portfolio value of the fund will reach $70-75 million, with a planned holding period of five years.

We are honored to know and work with someone as talented and experienced as our friend Brent. He brings a lot of energy to the team, and we can't wait to hit the ground running with him at the helm of business development for the firm. Grant Reaves, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Stoic Equity Partners

Brent Barkin, the new Director of Business Development at Stoic Equity Partners

Barkin graduated cum laude from Princeton University before returning to work for his family's retail business, Shoe Station. In 20 years, he climbed the ranks to become the company's CEO in late 2017. During his tenure, he expanded the Shoe Station's retail presence to 21 locations across five states. In 2021, Barkin sold the family business to Shoe Carnival Inc. for $67 million.

Following the transaction, Brent Barkin served as the SVP of Expansion and Integration for Shoe Carnival, leading efforts to identify new locations for the Shoe Station brand. These efforts are now paying off, with projections indicating that the brand will double in size within the next five years. The Alabama Retail Association recognized Barkin as Retailer of the Year in 2022.

Since leaving Shoe Carnival, Barkin has remained active in the community, serving on several local boards, including the United Way of Southwest Alabama, Eastern Shore Arts Center, and as Chair of the Mobile Chamber, the region's economic development arm.

Stoic Equity Partners, founded by Jeremy Friedman and Grant Reaves, is a commercial real estate investment firm based in Daphne, Alabama. The company focuses on value-added and opportunistic acquisitions and developments throughout the Southeast. Friedman and Reaves transitioned from commercial real estate brokerage to managing investments as sponsors and managers.