RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
Visit our FacebookVisit our TwitterVisit our LinkedIn
Real Estate Marketing & Beyond
Home » Housing » News » Building Homes for Heroes Honors 343 New York Firefighters Who Died in the 9/11 Attacks
,

Building Homes for Heroes Honors 343 New York Firefighters Who Died in the 9/11 Attacks

By Mihaela Lica Butler | September 11, 2023
LinkedInBufferPinterest

Building Homes for Heroes, a national nonprofit, honored the memory of the 343 New York firefighters who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks by gifting its 343rd mortgage-free home. This home, donated by JPMorgan Chase, was presented to the retired Army SPC. Evan Marcy, a Purple Heart recipient and the son of an FDNY firefighter.

Building Homes for Heroes Logo

Marcy, who lost his left leg in combat in Afghanistan, expressed deep gratitude for being chosen as the recipient of Building Homes for Heroes' 343rd home.

"I feel incredibly honored to be Building Homes for Heroes' 343rd home recipient," said Marcy. "This gift not only recognizes my own service, but also acknowledges the impact my father made. I cannot thank everyone involved enough."

After a parade and ceremony attended by members of FDNY 343 Ride, a group that rode from Connecticut's 9/11 Living Memorial in Westport to East Haven, Marcy received the keys to his new 1,476-square-foot customized home in East Haven. This event was part of an annual cycling event that raises funds for wounded veterans and honors FDNY personnel who perished on 9/11.

Marcy's father, Duane, was among the first responders who participated in the search-and-rescue efforts at Ground Zero for nearly a month. His father's bravery, along with that of other first responders, inspired Marcy to join the Army after high school. He served as a combat military photographer for five years.

During his deployment in Afghanistan in 2009, Marcy was injured in a firefight and had to amputate his left leg above the knee. He was medically discharged in 2011 and received prestigious awards for his service, including the Purple Heart, Joint Service Commendation Medal, and Army Commendation Medal.

Building Homes for Heroes was established by Andy Pujol, a New York business executive and former search-and-rescue volunteer, in response to his experiences during 9/11. The organization gifts mortgage-free homes to injured veterans, their families, and first responders.

Andy Pujol expressed pride in gifting Evan Marcy the keys to his well-deserved forever home.

"We're proud to gift Evan Marcy the keys to his well-deserved, forever home," Pujol said. "His courage, virtue and commitment to service, alongside those who chose selflessness on the tragic day, inspire us to continue supporting our veterans and first responders."

East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora welcomed Marcy to the community, acknowledging his courage and unwavering commitment to service as a reflection of East Haven's values. Carfora assured Marcy that East Haven would provide an environment where he could thrive and feel a sense of belonging.

Matt McSpedon, Connecticut Market Leader at JPMorgan Chase, attended the ceremony, representing the company that provided the mortgage-free home for Marcy through its national partnership with Building Homes for Heroes. JPMorgan Chase has donated over 1,080 mortgage-free homes to veterans through its Military Home Awards Program since 2011.

McSpedon stated that the house donated to Marcy is not just a place of shelter and safety but also a reminder of the indelible mark left by true heroism.

Building Homes for Heroes has modified and gifted over 340 homes since 2006, with support from donors such as Advance Auto Parts and Lowe's. These contributions have been instrumental in continuing to provide mortgage-free homes to veterans and first responders. Legrand, a West Hartford appliance, electrical, and electronics manufacturer, donated products for the East Haven home.

JPMorgan Chase's Military & Veterans Affairs has supported military members and veterans for over a decade. The firm has implemented programs and initiatives to promote long-term personal and financial success. Its efforts include:

  • Hiring veterans.
  • Facilitating veteran and military spouse hires through the Veteran Jobs Mission coalition.
  • Awarding mortgage-free homes to military families.
  • Providing career training programs.
Find me on:
Mihaela Lica Butler
Mihaela Lica Butler is senior partner at Pamil Visions PR. She is a widely cited authority on public relations issues, with an experience of over 25 years in online PR, marketing, and SEO.She covers startups, online marketing, social media, SEO, and other topics of interest for Realty Biz News.
Find me on:
Latest posts by Mihaela Lica Butler (see all)

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Leadership Corner

    Tom Wilkins
    Real Estate Top Influencer

  • Sign up to Realty Biz Buzz

    • Sign up to Realty Biz Buzz
    Get Digital Marketing Training
    right to your inbox
    All Contents © Copyright RealtyBizNews · All Rights Reserved. 2016-2023
    Website Designed by Swaydesign.
    linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram