Building Your Own Digital Ecosystem in Real Estate

The year is 2022, and if you haven’t put a good amount of thought into your digital footprint, it’s time to adapt. Technology has changed the way properties are bought, rented, and sold. The global pandemic has accelerated the rate at which that technology is being adopted in the housing industry. Now more than ever, your clients are using online tools to help them in the home-buying and home-renting process.
The agents and brokers who will win the marketing battle over the next few decades are the ones that have built the best digital ecosystem. This article will cover what a digital ecosystem is, and how you can build one that can be a lead-generating machine for your real estate business.
Your digital ecosystem is the catalog of all your digital assets that exist online for your business. Those assets can include websites, blog articles, infographics, videos, listings, social media pages, and profiles. Even your logo counts as a digital asset if it can be seen somewhere on the web.
The effectiveness of your digital ecosystem depends on its ability to do 2 things:
If your digital assets can help you generate more leads and close more deals, it’s probably a good digital ecosystem. If it helps you save time by streamlining your operations and simplifying the real estate transaction, it’s a good digital ecosystem. It doesn’t really matter what size or type of digital ecosystem you own, if it accomplishes one or both of these objectives, you’re doing good.
There are some characteristics that good digital ecosystems have in common. Those that generate revenue usually have great content and accurate audience targeting. Those that save time are typically efficiency apps whether they help automate paperwork or client communication.
A well-built digital ecosystem can drive more revenue by adding value to your services during a real estate transaction. If your digital assets can clearly communicate your value proposition, you will be able to generate more new leads that will eventually turn into deals. If your digital ecosystem can educate your clients and provide them with the exact information they need to make informed decisions, you’ll convert more leads into deals. If your digital properties can help streamline and simplify the real estate transaction, you’ll create more happy clients which will lead to referrals.
We all know time is money, and anywhere you can save time can put money back into your business. To be honest, building a digital ecosystem does take time, years usually. But when it’s done well, it can actually help you save time in the long run. Below is a list of just some of the ways a well-built digital ecosystem can improve your efficiency:
These are just some of the digital assets you can build that will help you save time and be more productive. It may take a few hours to learn how to use one of these tools, but it can save you a lot more hours in the future if they’re set up effectively.
Building a digital ecosystem is similar to building a home. First you need a location, then you need a foundation, frame, wiring, plumbing, and finishes.
Adapting to the digital landscape in real estate can seem like a daunting task for many real estate professionals. That’s why we created the Digital Age in Real Estate, so we can break down the many components of digital marketing and simplify the process of creating your own digital ecosystem.
Like anything else, it comes with a learning curve. What may seem uncomfortable at the first can and will become second nature once you start building. With the right direction, you too can build a digital ecosystem that generates revenue and saves you time.
