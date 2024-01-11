California-based Pacaso Branches Out to France

Pacaso, a California-based technology-driven real estate platform facilitating co-ownership and sales of vacation homes, expanded its international portfolio with Paris, the company's inaugural foray into the dynamic French real estate market. With this milestone, Pacaso extends its reach to 40 global destinations across four countries: France, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The first Pacaso listing in Paris is a pied-à-terre in an 18th-century building in the 7th arrondissement.

In the heart of Paris' iconic 7th Arrondissement, Pacaso's first residence in the City of Light captures the essence of timeless sophistication and contemporary luxury. Priced at €575,000 per 1/8 ownership share, this exquisite two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom dwelling graces the second floor of an impeccably preserved 18th-century edifice.

The expansive living room, adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed stone walls, and rustic beamed ceilings, seamlessly melds a partially open-plan kitchen, dining area, and powder room. Ascending to the upper level, the primary suite features an opulent en suite bathroom with dual vanities and a sumptuous soaking tub, while a well-appointed guest suite completes the upstairs quarters.

Our first Pacaso home in Paris is in the heart of Saint Germain, steps from the Seine and a few more to the Louvre, offering an outstanding living experience in one of the most quintessentially Parisian neighborhoods, surrounded by charming shops and cafes. Plus, with the 2024 Olympics on the horizon, buyers are eagerly anticipating the upcoming events in Paris. Austin Allison, Pacaso CEO and Co-Founder

Presently undergoing Pacaso's rigorous onboarding process and a design rejuvenation, this residence promises an unparalleled fusion of historic charm and modern opulence.

Pacaso® offers a groundbreaking approach to real estate co-ownership, leveraging cutting-edge technology to democratize the experience of owning a second home. Pacaso showcases opulent properties boasting premium amenities and sophisticated, contemporary interior design within its curated selection. Offering ownership fractions ranging from ⅛ to ½ with integrated financing, Pacaso facilitates the purchase process and oversees professional management of the property post-acquisition, ensuring seamless resale support. Established in 2020 by co-founders Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff, Pacaso operates in 40 of the world's premier second-home destinations.