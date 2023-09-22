Capital Square Elevates Natalie Stephens to Southwest Regional VP

Natalie Stephens

Capital Square has promoted Natalie Stephens to Regional Vice President of Southwest Sales. Stephens will now support sales and marketing efforts for broker-dealers, registered representatives, and investment advisors in Southern California, Nevada, and Hawaii.

According to Louis Rogers, Capital Square's founder and co-chief executive officer, Stephens is a highly talented individual who brings energy and expertise to her work. In her new position, she will assist financial advisors and their investors as the regional vice president of Southwest sales.

"Natalie Stephens is an exceptional talent who brings a high level of energy and expertise to her work at Capital Square. She will do an excellent job of assisting financial advisors and their investors in her new role as regional vice president of Southwest sales," Rogers said in a public statement.

Stephens joined Capital Square in January 2022 as an associate vice president, providing sales and marketing support to financial advisors in the Central and Northeast territories. With over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, she has held sales and marketing roles at successful distributors of real estate-based investment programs such as Griffin Capital, Grubb & Ellis Securities, and KBS Capital Markets Group. She began her career as an internal wholesaler with MetLife Investors in 2007.

James Brunger, the chief sales officer, spoke highly of Stephens, highlighting her extensive experience and sophisticated understanding of complex financial investments. He believes she will continue excelling as she leads sales efforts throughout the Southwest.

"Natalie is a proven and respected sales professional, with extensive experience and a sophisticated understanding of complex financial investments and how they can benefit appropriate investors. She immediately established herself as a key member of the Capital Square sales team when she joined us nearly two years ago, and I have every confidence that she will continue to impress as she leads our sales efforts throughout the Southwest," Brunger said.

Stephens holds FINRA Series 6, 7, and 63 licenses, and she earned her bachelor's degree from the University of California, Irvine. Currently pursuing a master's degree in real estate from Georgetown University, she expects to graduate next year.

Shayna Goodin will be providing internal sales support for Stephens.

Since its establishment in 2012, Capital Square has raised over $3 billion in equity from investors for its tax-advantaged real estate investment offerings. The company is known for being a top sponsor of Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment programs. It is actively sponsoring qualified opportunity zone funds, development LLCs, and Capital Square Apartment REIT, a real estate investment trust focusing on multifamily communities in the Southeast.