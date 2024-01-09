RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
Real Estate Marketing & Beyond
Century Communities Opens Two New Atlanta Metro Communities

Century Communities Opens Two New Atlanta Metro Communities

By Mihaela Lica Butler | January 9, 2024
Century Communities, Inc., the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's prestigious list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023, has unveiled two new communities in the Atlanta Metro area: Graystone Village in Grayson and Kingsley Creek in Lithonia. 

Grand Openings in the Atlanta Metro Area

Graystone Village | Single-family homes in Grayson
Now selling from the mid $400s 

  • Community Grand Opening on January 27!
  • 2 two-story floor plans
  • Up to 2,586 sq. ft. | 4 to 5 bed | 2.5 to 3 bath | 2-bay garage
  • Between Athens and Atlanta in Gwinnett and Walton counties

24 Green Love Lane
Grayson, GA 30017
678-451-1011

Century Communities Savannah Model Home
Savannah Model Home in the Graystone Village by Century Communities

Kingsley Creek | Single-family homes in Lithonia
Now selling from the high $300s

  • Community Grand Opening on February 10!
  • 4 two-story floor plans (brand-new layouts!)
  • Up to 2,774 sq. ft. | 3 to 4 bed | 2.5 to 3 bath | 2-bay garage
  • Near Mystery Valley Golf Club, Stone Mountain Park, and Yellow River Park

1451 Stephenson Road
Lithonia, GA 30058
678-451-1002

Century Communities Travis Floor Plan
Travis Kitchen at Kingsley Creek by Century Communities

Furthermore, the company will host events in two other existing communities, Sherwood Crossing in Duluth and Carmichael Farms in Canton, to showcase their upcoming development phases.

These remarkable residential areas offer a wide variety of locations featuring versatile single-family and townhome floor plans, with prices ranging from the $300s to $600s. These homes exhibit modern, open-concept layouts with sought-after amenities, including the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package.

Introducing New Phases

Sherwood Crossing presents exquisite townhomes in Duluth, now available starting from the high $400s. You can participate in the grand opening of the new phase on February 3rd to discover homes featuring two two-story plans and one three-story plan, ranging up to 2,295 sq. ft. with 3 to 4 beds, 3 to 4 baths, and a 2-bay garage. These properties are within walking distance from the Duluth Town Greene and a community dog park and fire pit. 

3475 Senna Road, Duluth, GA 30096 
678-451-1001 for more information.

Carmichael Farms offers single-family homes in Canton, now available for purchase from the low $600s. The grand opening of the new phase takes place on February 17th, showcasing four two-story floor plans with up to 3,828 sq. ft., 4 to 5 beds, 4 to 4.5 baths, and a 3-bay garage. Residents can take advantage of the community fitness center, Olympic pool, tennis courts, and more. 

Stop by 101 Carmichael Drive, Canton, GA 30115 or call 678-686-8777 for further details.

Discover the convenience of online homebuying with Century Communities for all available homes in Georgia:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Mihaela Lica Butler
Mihaela Lica Butler is senior partner at Pamil Visions PR. She is a widely cited authority on public relations issues, with an experience of over 25 years in online PR, marketing, and SEO.She covers startups, online marketing, social media, SEO, and other topics of interest for Realty Biz News.
