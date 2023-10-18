Colibri Real Estate Reveals New CE Courses for Agents & Brokers in ND

Colibri Real Estate, a provider of learning solutions nationwide, has launched several new online continuing education (CE) courses for real estate agents and brokers in North Dakota.

The CE courses offer agents and brokers the flexibility to learn at their own pace. With this comprehensive range of CE options, real estate professionals in North Dakota can now fulfill their state requirements for their upcoming November CE renewal cycle.

The available CE courses include:

A New Look at Contract Law : Real estate agents will learn how to create a valid contract, explore different types of contracts, and understand the statute of fraud, breaches, contract history, and definitions.

: Real estate agents will learn how to create a valid contract, explore different types of contracts, and understand the statute of fraud, breaches, contract history, and definitions. NAR: May the Code Be With You is a CE course covering the National Association of REALTORS® Code of Ethics, ethical practices, and decision-making in real estate.

is a CE course covering the National Association of REALTORS® Code of Ethics, ethical practices, and decision-making in real estate. Educating Homebuyers : equips agents with the tools, techniques, and insights needed to guide buyers through the home buying process, from finding homes in the current market to preparing finances, negotiation skills, etc.

: equips agents with the tools, techniques, and insights needed to guide buyers through the home buying process, from finding homes in the current market to preparing finances, negotiation skills, etc. Taking the Distress Out of Distressed Properties : Gives agents the opportunity to learn from experts with extensive experience with distressed property transactions. The course demonstrates how to expand a real estate business while effectively serving the needs of sellers, buyers, and lenders.

: Gives agents the opportunity to learn from experts with extensive experience with distressed property transactions. The course demonstrates how to expand a real estate business while effectively serving the needs of sellers, buyers, and lenders. Agency Law: A Broker's Perspective explores the various aspects of agency law, including its history, common law principles, key elements of fiduciary responsibility, consequences of failing to fulfill these responsibilities, and the different ways an agency relationship can be formed and terminated.

"We have been working efficiently to bring CE to our customers, and North Dakota is one of the first states we prioritized for our launch," said Andrew Robinson, Colibri Real Estates Head of Product, Content, and Innovation. "With our CE, you have one login, one dashboard for all of your learning needs, one place for all of your CE and one number to call for help."

The new CE classes for North Dakota are already available online. The course, priced at $119, has twelve total hours, including three mandatory and nine electives.

The course is for real estate salespersons who must renew their licenses. It fulfills all the continuing education (CE) requirements mandated by North Dakota and satisfies the ethics requirements set by the National Association of Realtors (NAR).