Commercial Real Estate Market to Surge by USD 260.37B from 2022-2027

The global commercial real estate market will grow by USD 260.37 billion from 2022 to 2027, with a projected CAGR of 3.3%. Many factors drive the growth, including rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increased investments in construction across emerging economies like China, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. The Middle East, India, and major countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Spain, Italy, Canada, and Japan have substantially contributed to the non-residential sector, fueling market expansion.



The market comprises end-users such as offices, retail, leisure, and others and geographical regions including APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The offices segment will maintain its dominance due to escalating demand from companies in the industrial sector.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Real Estate Market 2023-2027



Major commercial real estate market companies include ATC Group Services LLC, Boston Commercial Properties Inc., Brookfield Business Partners LP, CBRE Group Inc., DLF Ltd., and Keller Williams Realty Inc., etc. Integrating technological advancements like smart sensors, cloud technology, VR, and Big Data analytics is expected to drive market growth by increasing productivity, reducing costs, and facilitating green initiatives.



The report also covers market dynamics, industry analysis, and trends such as increasing marketing initiatives and the growing preference for the work-from-home model, which may threaten market growth. The report provides detailed information on factors contributing to market growth and the market's challenges and trends.



In addition, the report offers insights into successful business strategies companies deploy in the commercial real estate market. Furthermore, it includes related reports on the residential real estate market and the real estate market, offering comprehensive coverage and actionable market insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies.