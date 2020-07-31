by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Moving is a stressful process, and moving day can be even more chaotic if you don’t prepare yourself properly. One mistake on moving day can derail your whole plan to get into your new house. Here are a few common moving day mistakes to avoid.

Leaving Appliances for the Last Minute

Do not plan to leave prepping your appliances for the day of. Prepare to have an electrician come earlier in the week to disconnect your appliances. Movers will not do this for you, and it can be a dangerous task if you are unfamiliar with electrical disconnection processes. Arranging it ahead of time also gives you time to clean out appliances like fridges and freezers. This most certainly should not wait until moving day—if you procrastinate, your freezer will likely defrost all over your possessions.

Skipping the Final Walk-Through

Even if your living space looks empty, do a final walk-through. Check every closet and cabinet for items that you may have left behind, and do a final sweep to ensure that you’ve loaded every box into the truck. Making extra trips back to grab forgotten items is a pain and will add unnecessary time to your moving day experience.

Last-Minute Packing

No matter how small the task may seem, do not leave any packing for moving day. Some tasks may take longer than you anticipate, while other priorities may pop up in the chaos of moving day. Eliminate having to worry about getting that last bit of packing done in between everything else by handling it before moving day comes. This can also help you stay organized on moving day.

Hiring Movers

If you plan to hire movers, do not wait until moving day to learn about their policies and procedures. Expecting that your movers will handle certain tasks that they do not cover in their policy can put a serious wrench in your moving plans. Know what your movers will move, and make sure to look into their insurance policies for any potential damage that might happen on moving day.

Truck or Trailer Preparation

If you plan to handle the move yourself, make sure your truck or trailer is up for the task. Make sure they will have enough space to haul all your belongings off to our new home, and complete any precautionary maintenance before taking off. For example, you may need to increase your tire pressure for a heavy load, but make sure your belongings stay safe on the trip by avoiding the dangers of overinflation. Don’t wait until it is too late, or you may end up on the side of the road in an undrivable truck with no way to transport all your belongings.

Leaving tasks for the last minute and skipping preventative tasks are common moving day mistakes to avoid. Proper preparation will make your moving day far less stressful and get you into your new home in a breeze.