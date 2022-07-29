Compass Real Estate Technology: Making Home-Buying Easier

by

Real estate technology companies have been providing invaluable innovations over the past few decades, especially since the rise of mobile computing and wireless internet access. One of the most notable of these companies is Compass Real Estate Technology, which offers incredible ways to make your life easier if you’re currently house hunting.

One of the newest players on the market to be sure, Compass Real Estate Technology has been absolutely disrupting the real estate market for close to a decade. If you haven’t heard of them yet, it’s only a matter of time. That’s because they’re much more than up-and-coming – they’re here, and they’re taking no prisoners when it comes to making home-buying easier for everyone involved. That includes buyers, sellers, and agents alike! Here’s what you should know about Compass Real Estate Technology and the services they have to offer you.

What is Compass Real Estate Technology?

Compass Real Estate Technology is a company that launched in 2012 with the goal of building a modern real estate program designed to simplify the real estate process starting one market at a time. In 2014 they raised a massive $40 million in a Series B financing round, As the largest independent real estate brokerage in the United States, Compass services 67 markets, has over 300 offices, and maintains a national network of more than 25,000 agents, all of which are dedicated to helping people find the perfect property.

Compass is the farthest thing from a fly-by-night brokerage. While it leverages some truly impressive digital technologies to help home buyers, the company makes its money just like other brokerages do by using a tried-and-true business model. This approach has paid off, as Compass brought in an astonishing $3.271 billion in revenue in 2021.

How Compass Real Estate Technology Makes Home-Buying Easier

Compass helps home buyers access the real estate market in ways that other types of real estate technology companies simply don’t. The key is in their innovative approaches to agent-side data access, as Compass-affiliated real estate agents have some incredible tools of their own to help home buyers find what they’re looking for.

But that’s not all that Compass offers – the tools and features that the company provides for house hunters goes well above and beyond what you would expect from any other similar brokerage. Here’s just some of their innovative approaches to house hunting.

Compass streamlines the home-buying process

Anyone who’s ever gone through with the purchase of a property knows that it’s a convoluted and time-consuming process. Compass Real Estate Technology seeks to change that. Tools like a mobile home-buying app available for both Android and iOS devices, an accompanying website that makes it easier than ever to search for homes in your area and compare prices so that you find a property that meets your needs and stays within your budget. Other incredible features include tools like a mortgage calculator, helping you plan your monthly mortgage payments so that you can better predict the affordability of that dream home you’ve got your eye on.

Compass provides a personalized experience

Because Compass uses special technology, using the Compass app or website to search for homes offers you unparalleled personalization options. Compass remembers your preferences when searching for properties, offering you opportunities to pick and choose which types of homes you’re looking for so that you get more of what you want and less of what you don’t. You’ll feel like you’ve got a personal agent flagging homes for you to look through to see if they meet your needs.

Compass gives you more control

Going house hunting can leave you feeling frustrated and not in control, especially if you feel like you’ve got few options open to you. Compass changes all that by offering you the tools you need to put you back in the driver’s seat and put you back in control of the entire house hunting process, all thanks to the technologies it uses to find the perfect homes for you. Compass enables this by providing a revolutionary dashboard to its agents, offering them truly unparalleled key data points that they then use to identify and position listings and therefore provide buyers with the kind of granular control needed to make the big decisions.

Compass makes selling your home even easier

We’ve talked a lot about what Compass Real Estate Technology offers for home buyers, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t also spend some time on how working with a Compass agent makes it easier to sell your home as well. House sellers who partner up with Compass have access to services like staging, deep cleaning, decluttering, cosmetic renovations and landscaping, moving and storage, and even repair and improvements. Working with Compass can help transform your home into the hottest property on the block, making sure you get a high value buyer.

Modern Technology

Compass Real Estate Technology is not just a brokerage – it’s a fully-fledged tech company that’s dedicated to using modern technological approaches to revolutionize the home buying process. From their original days in 2012 working out of a single office in Manhattan to the largest independent brokerage in the United States, this meteoric growth has been a direct result of the way Compass has approached technology and how they have sought to apply it to the real estate market.

This is what makes Compass stand out from the crowd of other consumer-facing real estate technology services providers out there today. Compass distinguishes itself thanks to its focus on making the lives of home-buyers easier through great, personalized search features and additional tools like mortgage calculators. Meanwhile, becoming a Compass agent means gaining access to the company’s data points that can then be used to offer next-level service to home buyers that they can’t find anywhere else.