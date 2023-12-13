Consider These Factors Before Buying a Heat Pump

Are you searching for an effective way to heat and cool your home? Is energy efficiency a priority?

While modern gas and electric HVAC systems are surprisingly efficient, they may not be the best option for everyone. However, if you’re prioritizing energy efficiency in a new heat pump, there are a few factors to consider.

Here’s a look at what you should consider before purchasing and installing a new heat pump.

Factors To Consider In A New Heat Pump

A heat pump effectively replaces your need for an air conditioner and furnace, but there are a few things to consider to ensure you choose the right one for your home.

Efficiency

Since energy efficiency is a priority, it makes sense this is one of the first aspects you look for in a heat pump.

A heat pump’s energy efficiency is measured in two ways. You want to check the SEER (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) and HSPF (Heating Seasonal Performance Factor) ratings. The higher the ratings, the more efficient the heat pump is. This translates to larger savings on your monthly utility bills.

Don’t forget to check the type of compressor in the heat pump. The compressor plays a role in energy efficiency. You may also want to go with a heat pump using variable-speed technology. This can further increase your energy savings.

Size Does Matter

If the heat pump is too large, get ready for higher-than-average electricity bills. When the heat pump is too small, the unit won’t be able to adequately heat your home. Since the heat pump will constantly be running, this can also add to your energy usage rates. Not to mention, shortening the lifespan of your heat pump.

Find out the square footage of your home. This will help you pick the right size heat pump. You may also want to consider the number of windows and the amount of insulation in the walls. These can also affect heat pump size.

Consider Features

Yes, heat pumps can come with features and vary by model and manufacturer, and some key features to consider include programmable settings, built-in thermostats, and even timers. These features can help reduce energy usage.

Some other neat features you may want to look for are humidity controls, automatic defrosting, and air filtration. You can also find heat pumps with noise control levels, and don’t forget to ask about warranties. Along with product warranties, ask about a guarantee from the technician installing the heat pump.

Design

Heat pumps vary in design, and choosing the wrong one can cancel out any potential energy savings. Some heat pumps are designed for outdoor installation, and others go inside the home; your location will help you decide the best type. For example, if flooding or strong storms are common it’s probably best to go with an indoor model.

Did you know you can also find heat pumps to match your home’s décor? Finding a painted heat pump that perfectly matches your walls may not be a priority, but it’s still something to consider. You can find heat pumps designed to be noticed or ones that blend into the background for a seamless appearance.

Your Budget

Heat pumps are available for a few hundred dollars and can go up into the thousands, and the price depends on the brand and included features. So, it’s a good idea to have a budget in mind before you start searching for a new heat pump.

Since energy efficiency is a priority, you’ll want to look for one that reduces your usage rates. However, energy-efficient heat pumps are often priced higher than non-efficient ones. Don’t worry, remember the savings you’ll see on your utility bills—over time, these savings can help the heat pump pay for itself.

Don’t be afraid to compare prices on different models and check for any applicable rebates. Some energy-efficient appliances are eligible for financial incentives.

Environmental-Friendliness

Sustainability and reducing your carbon footprint is a concern for many home and business owners. Almost everyone is searching for ways to benefit the environment, and this can also apply to your heat pump.

You’ll want to look for heat pumps with an Energy Star rating, as this indicates that the heat pump is energy efficient and emits lower levels of greenhouse gasses. Something else to look for is a heat pump with Smart Grid technology, which is another essential way to reduce your energy consumption.

Something else to consider is the heat pump’s construction. You can find eco-friendly heat pumps made from sustainable materials like bamboo and recycled plastic.

Duct System

Your heat pump connects to your duct system, and it’s a crucial component. Before installing your new heat pump, have a professional check your ductwork. Along with cleaning out the ducts, the technician will also perform a thorough inspection.

If you have leaks in your ductwork, it’ll interfere with the heat pump’s efficiency. Suddenly, you may be paying more to heat and cool your home.

Consider Scheduling Regular Maintenance

Chances are installing your new heat pump isn’t going to be a DIY job. After all, a lot goes into the installation process, and you don’t want to miss a step. It’s always best to call the experts unless you're a professional.

After the installation is complete, ask the service company about their maintenance plans, as most companies offer maintenance plans that include annual inspections of heat pumps. Regular maintenance is the best way to prevent any issues from becoming potential problems. You can also extend the life of your heat pump when you keep up with its service schedule.

When you go into a service agreement with a company, it’s one less thing you need to think about. This alone is often worth signing up for a maintenance plan.

Stay Comfortable All Year With a New Heat Pump

Lowering your energy bills is a priority for most homeowners, and an effective way is with a new energy-efficient heat pump. Consider what you need from your heat pump, and always have it professionally installed.

Don’t forget about regular maintenance to keep your heat pump running at its best, as it can save you time and money in the long run.