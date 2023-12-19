Corvias Property Management: On-Base Military Housing Occupancy Remains Strong

Occupancy of on-base military housing remains high, with an average of 95% across seven military installations where Corvias Property Management (CPM) oversees the homes. Demand for on-base housing is strong, as indicated by robust waitlists at several locations.

The appeal of on-base living, diverse floor plans, and modern home amenities attract potential residents. Families were recently welcomed into newly built homes at Fort Riley over the summer, featuring stylish cabinets, high-efficiency appliances, luxury vinyl flooring, and ample storage. Home sizes vary across installations and can accommodate families of all sizes.

Sleek design elements throughout the homes check the box for modern military families. (Credit: Corvias Property Management)

Corvias Property Management's resident and maintenance teams prioritize customer service, leading to consistently high satisfaction scores on move-in and work order surveys at all locations. Following each move-in, a member of the resident management team routinely checks in on new families to ensure a smooth transition to their new home. The maintenance teams are readily available to address both routine work requests and emergency work orders, even after hours.

Living on base offers the significant benefit of a shared community among residents. Given military families' everyday challenges, a robust local support system is crucial. Furthermore, the Corvias Property Management team fosters opportunities for connection through frequent resident events.

Fallapalooza, an annual event typically held in October, marks the beginning of autumn with diverse family-friendly activities. This event often features bounce houses, face painting, food trucks, costume contests, and exciting giveaways. Other events throughout the year include:

Holiday-themed socials.

An end-of-summer pet plunge in the community pool.

Couples painting night.

Activities to celebrate the Month of the Military Child in April.

Bounce houses at CPM’s kid-friendly events are always a hit with the youngest residents. (Credit: Corvias Property Management) As this year’s Permanent Change of Station season comes to a close, each new family offers us another chance to make them feel right at home. Our community events provide that perfect space to welcome residents to the community and introduce them to their neighbors in a fun and casual atmosphere. Denise Hauck, senior vice president, property operations at Corvias Property Management

Corvias Property Management oversees 42,000 residential units spanning approximately 50 million square feet of real estate across 10 U.S. states, which includes properties at seven military installations and 15 universities.

In the near future, CPM military housing communities will see further enhancements. Specific home upgrades and improvements to playgrounds, roads, and sidewalks will enhance the appeal of the neighborhoods for service members and their families.