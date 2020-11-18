Cost-Effective Storage Solutions for Frugal Homeowners

by

You’d be hard-pressed to find a modern-day home that doesn’t have its fair share of clutter. From old clothes to outdated electronics to unused furniture, there’s ample clutter to be found in virtually every residence. However, when clutter becomes excessive, it can make certain areas of one’s home feel cramped, uninviting and difficult to navigate. If this sounds familiar, seeking out outside storage solutions may be your best course of action. Lest you be frightened off by the perceived cost of outside storage, you’ll be pleased to learn that a variety of affordable solutions may be right under your nose.

Rent an Affordable Storage Unit

If you’ve run out of storage space in your home, an outside solution may be right up your alley. This is where affordable storage units enter the equation. A good storage unit will provide you with the perfect place to keep any items that are cluttering up your home and possessions for which you have no consistent use. Fortunately, anyone searching for cheap storage units should be able to find them with ease.

While standard-sized units are great for housing regular items, some super-sized units can comfortably house cars, boats and other vehicles. So, if you have any seasonal vehicles that spend most of the year taking up space in your garage or driveway, a roomy storage unit may be just what you need.

Create a Designated Storage Area in Your Home

The absence of a designated storage area is among the primary reasons homes fall victim to excess clutter. As such, if your residence currently lacks an area used exclusively for storage, there’s no time like the present to remedy this oversight. In many homes, basements and attics serve as the primary storage spaces, so if either area is safe to store things in, map out a plan to relocate your old and/or seldom-used items.

If these areas are unsafe for storage – or your home lacks a basement or attic – things can get a bit trickier. However, this isn’t to say that you should give up on in-home storage. For example, if you have a guest room despite rarely having guests, converting it into a storage room may prove to be a more practical use of this space. Additionally, if you have any adult children who have long since left the nest, their bedrooms can be used for the same purpose.

Organize Your Existing Storage Area

If your home’s designated storage space appears to be full, there’s a chance it’s simply disorganized. For many people, their storage rooms are out of sight and out of mind. Since they don’t venture into these rooms unless they need to toss something in, storage spaces aren’t exactly high priority areas for most homeowners. As such, it should come as no surprise that storage rooms tend to be the messiest areas of most homes.

Anyone looking to clear up space in their storage room and make sense of the chaos can benefit from getting organized. In addition to giving various items their own designated areas, you can benefit from investing in resilient shelving and storage containers.

Use Portable Sheds for Outdoor Storage

In many households, clutter isn’t limited to indoor areas. Gardening tools, children’s boys and other wayward outdoor items can make a mess of your yard if not properly tended to. With this in mind, consider investing in portable sheds for outside storage. These sheds are affordable, easy to assemble and able to house a broad range of items that typically aren’t kept indoors. Furthermore, many of these sheds can be disassembled in a timely and stress-free manner, so if you ever have a need to relocate them, you’ll be able to do so with relative ease. However, it’s important to note that portable sheds aren’t always the best solution for people who live in areas that are prone to tornadoes or high winds.

Finding ample storage space in one’s home can be surprisingly difficult. No matter how roomy a residence you inhabit, acquiring new things without getting rid of old ones will eventually lead to space constraints. Fortunately, storing items you don’t use on a regular basis or no longer have any need for isn’t nearly as cumbersome or costly as you may think. Provided you know where to look, outside storage solutions can be found in abundance, regardless of where you happen to live.