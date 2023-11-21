Cushman & Wakefield Reveals AI+ Strategy

Cushman & Wakefield plans to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its commercial real estate transaction process to improve outcomes for clients and employees. This initiative is part of the firm's new AI+ Digital Transformation Strategy, which utilizes AI and proprietary data and partnerships to enhance operations, client services, and data management. Through AI+, Cushman & Wakefield aims to establish a new industry standard for commercial real estate while boosting its productivity.

The AI+ strategy uses partnerships with technology providers, clients, proprietary data, and the firm's employees to drive positive impact. By deploying a combination of partner and proprietary AI products, Cushman & Wakefield seeks to enhance access to expertise and insights, empowering professionals to support client decision-making and other needs better. Additionally, AI+ will offer real-time, AI-powered information and automation, building on the firm's previous launch of C&W Atlas Mapping in September 2023.

Salumeh Companieh, Chief Information and Data Officer at Cushman & Wakefield emphasizes the importance of integrating data, people, processes, and technology to maximize the impact of digital transformations.

While Generative AI is a phenomenal addition to our capabilities, the true power of transformation lies at the convergence of data, people, processes and technology. By seamlessly integrating these elements, we can magnify the impact of secure and well-planned digital transformations for our clients and colleagues. Through AI+, which unites our talented advisors, digital platforms and strategic technology partnerships, reinforced by the intersection of our proprietary and external data, Cushman & Wakefield is poised to enable our clients and firm to harness the full spectrum of emerging technologies and set a new standard for CRE insights. Salumeh Companieh, Chief Information & Data Officer, Cushman & Wakefield

Through AI+, the firm aims to enable clients and employees to harness emerging technologies and establish a new standard for commercial real estate insights.

Cushman & Wakefield's AI journey began in 2018, focusing on aligning business, data, and operations. The results so far include an 80% reduction in operational cycle time and lowered client supply chain costs through proprietary supply chain network optimization capabilities.

With AI+, the firm plans to unlock new insights and operational efficiencies using advanced partner technologies such as AI marketing copilot Jasper and proprietary large language models. By fully harnessing the power of data and AI, Cushman & Wakefield aims to provide exceptional client service and deliver the 'CRE platform of the future' while addressing the evolving needs of owners, occupiers, and the firm.

AI+ is Cushman & Wakefield's digital transformation strategy, powered by AI and underpinned by proprietary data and partnerships. An approach centered on data, people and partners, AI+ brings to life the company's partnerships with strategic technology providers, clients, proprietary data, and the firm's talented advisors – to digitally advance operations, client delivery and speed to insights.