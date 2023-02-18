DesignRush Marketplace Helped A Poland-Based Software Development Company Connect With Quality Leads

Outsourcing lead generation drives 43% better results than in-house lead generation, as shared by Cleverly.

It is why Monterail, a Poland-based software development agency, looked for an online alternative to simplify its lead generation process and connect them with potential clients.

Hence, they decided to join the DesignRush Marketplace for better chances of getting quality leads. And they were successful in doing so.

According to Blazej Cepil, digital marketing lead at Monterail, the Marketplace seemed like a good alternative because of the chance to bid on projects, a unique feature not found in other industry-relevant directories.

“The Marketplace seemed like a good alternative for the more popular directories of software development agencies,” said Cepil. “With the directories, you need a passive approach — after you publish your company's profile, the most you can do is optimize it and wait for results. With bidding, you have more control, I feel. Yes, there's a monthly fee to be a part of the Marketplace, but it's lower than the most popular directories, and then you can decide how much you want to bid for a given lead and if it's a fit.”

Monterail subscribed to the Marketplace in September 2022, and since then, the company got connected to three projects:

App Development project for the wellness sector worth up to $100k

Product Design and eCommerce Development project for the consumer goods sector worth up to $50k

Web and Mobile App redesign for the sports sector worth up to $120k

Cepil believes the process of connecting with leads from DesignRush is smooth and the service itself is convenient and streamlined.

