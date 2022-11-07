Content marketing is a powerful way to attract potential clients and build a real estate brand. But it takes more than just writing content—real estate agents need to create the right kind of content, publish on the right platforms, and distribute it effectively.

In real estate, the availability of up-to-the-minute information is crucial to success. A well-written, informative content addresses the target audience directly by providing information that helps them make better decisions about buying or selling a home. This is why content marketing is an essential aspect of any real estate marketing strategy.

However, the tricks and tools involved with effective content marketing can be hard to find. Good content means something that people want to read, not just something you want them to read. How do real estate agents do that?

With this guide for professionals, discover how real estate agents can use content marketing for effective real estate marketing strategies to grow their businesses.

Content Marketing Strategy

The Popularity of Content Marketing

Content marketing refers to a form of marketing that revolves around the creation and distribution of valuable, relevant, and consistent content to attract and retain customers.

Today, many marketers regard content marketing as an essential piece of their overall strategy. The ability to communicate directly with consumers and produce long-lasting value makes it easier for brands and customers to connect.

In the real estate industry, agents can use content marketing to become thought leaders by providing consumers with up-to-date insights into the best time to buy or sell, the types of property to invest in, and other trends that appeal to readers of your real estate website.

The power of content marketing doesn’t stop at helping brands build relationships with consumers. It can also help real estate agents develop strong business practices and attract new clients. By creating useful, actionable content that is valuable to your audience, you will be able to build trust and credibility among your peers.

According to data from SEMRush's The State of Content Marketing Global 2021 report, which focused on real estate marketing efforts, 93% of those surveyed felt their content marketing programs were successful—with nearly a quarter saying they are “very successful.”

This suggests that the popularity of content marketing will continue to grow. With this in mind, it’s important for real estate agents to develop a strategy for creating compelling content and distributing their work across multiple channels—including social media, blogs, and newsletters.

Setting a content marketing goal

There are many different ways to approach setting a content marketing goal. Some agents may focus on building their email list, while others may want to increase brand awareness. Depending on your goals, it’s important to create content that will resonate with your audience and your real estate marketing plan.

Not sure where to start? Here are some ways you can set your real estate goals through content:

1. Determine what you want users to do after reading the content.

This can range from making a purchase, signing up for an email list, or simply reading more about your brand and products. Once this is figured out, it’s time to create a strategy that drives them toward that goal.

2. Look at your company’s overarching business goals—and how you can help achieve them.

For example, if one of your business goals is to increase revenue by 10 percent over the next year, then part of that plan should include creating content that will drive more traffic or conversions from site visitors.

3. Consider what you want to accomplish.

To set a content marketing goal, it’s helpful to ask yourself what you hope to achieve. Here are some questions that might be useful:

What do I want people to know or do after reading your blog posts?

How will they benefit from doing so?

Who is my target audience and how can I connect with them through this piece of content?

How to compete with your online marketing initiatives?

Whatever your content marketing goals may be, it's important to develop a strategy before you release any content. If you're looking to stay consistent with your blog, make sure you don't overload your audience with information at once. Instead, break down your content into smaller pieces that are more digestible for readers.

Achieving your content marketing goal through video

Content marketing isn't an overnight process. It takes time and effort, but when you're able to reach your audience with the right information at the right time, it's worth it for your real estate business.

One of the best ways to reach your audience is through video. The most effective videos are those that don't just tell a story but also allow viewers to interact with your brand. By incorporating call-to-action buttons or links within your video content, you can give people an opportunity to learn more about what they're seeing on screen.

When creating video marketing content for real estate marketing, here are the top things you should consider:

A story that's entertaining and easy to follow.

Your video should be in line with your brand identity, so it doesn't come across as too promotional. If you're using video marketing for real estate, this is especially important since home buyers are looking for more than just a house when they search online. They want to know what the neighborhood is like and whether or not it has everything they need.

A targeted audience who will find the video content valuable.

It's important to make sure your video is relevant and valuable to your target audience. If you're using video marketing for real estate, it's especially important that the content is tailored specifically to home buyers. If they aren't interested in what you have to say, they'll probably click away and go somewhere else.

An opportunity for optimization to reach more audiences.

Optimizing your videos for search will help you appear multiple times when a customer is searching for the content you’re providing. Shortened links with calls to action that encourage people to visit your website or a landing page can be added. This is a great way to boost your SEO and increase the number of people who visit your website.

In general, developing a content marketing campaign is a good idea for any real estate agent who is looking to continue growing their real estate business. It may sound daunting, but if you set realistic goals and keep in mind the importance of both quality and quantity, your content marketing efforts could end up leading to increased leads and better client relationships.