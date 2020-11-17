by

When you’re selling a house, it’s not as simple as listing it on Facebook and waiting for buyers to come flocking to you. One of the most important steps you’ll need to take when selling your home is getting an appraisal. During a home appraisal, a certified, licensed professional will inspect your property and determine how much it’s worth. These effective ways to prepare your home for an appraisal will help you prevent an under-appraisal, which can really throw a wrench in your sale.

Seek the Help of a Home Inspector

Prior to the home appraisal, hire a professional home inspector. If you have a well-connected realtor by your side, they should have a reliable home inspector they can call. Even if you have to find one yourself, hiring a home inspector will help you find what’s wrong with the property.

This can include broken outlets, mold growth in the attic, faulty plumbing, and other issues that you must fix before the appraiser comes. Make sure to schedule the inspection well in advance of the appraisal to ensure you have ample time to make any repairs or upgrades.

Gather Relevant Comps

When you’re selling a house, there are some terms you’ll hear for the first time, such as “comps.” The topic of comps is quite extensive and important to understand but, to put it simply, comps are comparisons between your home and other homes nearby that have recently sold.

Speak to your realtor about gathering comps for your area to ensure the price you want is one you can realistically ask for after the appraisal. The great thing about comps is they give you a chance to look at homes in the price range you’re aiming for—so, if necessary, you can make the right changes that’ll help you land in that price range when the appraiser stops by.

Think About Curb Appeal

Boosting your curb appeal is one of the most effective ways to prepare your home for an appraisal due to how simple and beneficial it can be. Curb appeal is the visual appeal of your home from the exterior. The outside of a home is the first thing visitors see, so making a good first impression is essential. Actions such as trimming tree branches, raking leaves, cutting the grass, pulling weeds, and keeping clutter off of the lawn are basic forms of upkeep that can help you achieve the appraisal you’re looking for.

Furthermore, consider adding a small garden in the front yard to boost your curb appeal in a colorful, stunning way. That might sound like a lot of work but it’s well worth the effort. Plus, flowers like aster, chamomile, chrysanthemums, and daylilies are both visually appealing and low maintenance.