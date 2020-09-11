by

Whether you’re looking to buy a home or preparing a home for sale—or if you simply want to save money—then you should be looking for effective ways to reduce your energy costs. This guide will introduce you to some of the best energy-saving amenities for residential homes. These amenities can decrease the money you spend each year as well as increase the value of your home.

Programmable Thermostat

When you’re sleeping or out of the house, you should lower your thermostat in an effort to maintain strong energy-efficiency. Luckily, there’s a very easy way to do this that doesn’t involve you having to regularly adjust the temperature—using a programmable thermostat. A programmable thermostat is a device that allows you to schedule certain temperature fluctuations in accordance with when you’ll be sleeping or away from the property. That way, you won’t waste money on heating or cooling throughout the day and night.

Metal Roofing

Many homeowners settle for asphalt shingles, but taking the extra step to seek out a metal roof can help you cut down on energy costs throughout the year. This is because metal roofing is incredibly effective at reflecting radiant heat as well as providing your attic with good ventilation. This means your home will remain comfortably cool during hot summer evenings. Due to their energy-efficiency, high-quality metal roofs can help you save money on taxesas well.

LED Bulbs

Having LED bulbs in your home can help you manage energy costs immensely. The reason for this is that they can turn a majority of their energy into a light source, as opposed to other bulbs that allow most of their energy to turn into heat instead. Because of the lack of heat that LED bulbs generate as well as the lack of mercury they contain, they’re much safer options than other bulbs on the market. Those low heat levels also help LED bulbs last far longer than other types of bulbs.

Light Dimmers

Light dimmers help you lower energy costs while providing you with the means to create atmospheric lighting throughout the house. Instead of leaving lights at their highest brightness level throughout the day and night, use a dimmer to adjust brightness when necessary. When you lower the dimmer, it will simultaneously lower the amount of electricity powering the bulb, which helps you avoid costly energy bills—especially if you already have LED bulbs throughout the house.

Now that you’re more familiar with some of the most effective ways to reduce your energy costs, you’re ready to reap their benefits. When you’re looking for a new house, keep an eye out for energy-saving amenities such as the ones we mentioned above. Likewise, if you’re getting your home ready for the real estate market, consider using some or all of these amenities to make the property more appealing to buyers.