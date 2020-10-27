Electricity Wizard-Is Sustainability a Concern For Homebuyers?

by

Did you know that households generate a fifth of Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions? While individuals can certainly make a difference by making lifestyle changes, it is even more crucial to have sustainability ingrained in the very bones of the house.

Sustainable homes are focused on reducing the impact on the planet as well as creating a healthier environment for residents. Considering how important both of these objectives are, sustainability has gained traction as an essential feature for more and more homebuyers.

The benefits of a green home go beyond lowering greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere. As a homeowner, here are some incredible advantages of investing in a sustainable house.

Enhanced Energy & Water Efficiency

Utility bills are something you can never escape, but with a sustainable home, you can surely minimise them. Instead of depending on conventionally generated energy, a sustainable house will enable you to make the most of non-renewable energy sources. That because such houses include insulated attics & crawlspaces, glazed windows, solar panels and other energy-efficient features.

With reduced consumption of energy and water, you will be able to enjoy long-term savings. Additionally, this is also a step towards conserving resources for future generations.

Better Indoor Air Quality

Sustainable homes are more or less made with environmentally-friendly materials and construction techniques. As minimal or no harmful materials are used, the house will not release any toxic emissions that can cause respiratory conditions and other health issues.

Furthermore, sustainable homes offer naturally comfortable living spaces. Whether it’s winter or summer, sustainable homes are able to maintain a pleasant temperature better than traditionally built properties.

Peace of Mind

The growing consequences of climate change are on the rise that can make you feel stressed. By living in a sustainably constructed house, you can enjoy peace of mind knowing that you are doing your part in conserving the environment and thereby, making a significant difference by investing in an energy efficient house.

Reduced Living Expenses

As mentioned earlier, sustainable homes don’t just have energy-efficient fixtures and appliances, but they are also constructed to utilise natural resources and reduce the dependence of non-renewable energy. Often green homes are equipped with large windows to naturally illuminate as well as warm up the space with sunlight.

Improved Durability

Unarguably, your home is a place that should stand for several decades, at the least. Sustainable homes are not only built using eco-friendly materials, but they are made to last. With green homes, you don’t have to worry about spending on repairs and renovations every couple of years.

Focus on Simple Lifestyle

Material possessions only promise transient happiness. What is the point of buying a mansion with a seven-bedroom when you’re living by yourself? It would be smarter to buy an appropriately sized house that’s sustainable. A simple lifestyle will help you focus on things that actually matter and feel fulfilled.

Boost Home Value

Considering the myriad of benefits associated with environmentally-friendly houses, it has become a popular selling point for homebuyers. If you plan to sell your house at a great price, sustainability will boost its value and help it sell faster. Therefore, sustainable homes guarantee short-term and long-term benefits.

The Bottom LineYes, plenty of storage space and a well-equipped kitchen are attractive features, but sustainability isn’t something you can blatantly disregard. Whether you’re concerned about the future of our planet or you want to lower your housing expenses, investing in a sustainable house is a way to attain both. You can further lower your carbon footprint by switching to renewable energy plans. Explore Origin Energy rates and Alinta Energy reviews to find a suitable green plan for your home.