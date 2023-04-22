Entry Solutions For Landlords of Large Apartment Buildings

Owners and managers of apartment buildings must take all necessary steps needed to ensure residents' safety. This includes implementing effective entry solutions in order to ensure that only authorized personnel can access the premises.

In this article, we will list a number of entry solutions you can adopt to secure your apartment buildings.

Security gates or turnstiles

Security gates and turnstiles represent the first line of defense against intruders and other external threats. They provide a solid physical barrier between the outside world and the building's interior.

You can install security gates at the entrance of the buildings, full-height turnstiles in lobbies (and other common areas), and half-height turnstiles in stairwells.

Card and FOB Readers

Card and FOB readers can be used to control access to a building and allow only authorized residents or workers to access the premises. They work by scanning an RFID tag that is embedded in a key card or a key fob.

In addition to preventing unauthorized individuals from accessing a building and streamlining access control (by eliminating the need for physical keys), card and fob readers can also help track who enters and exits the buildings. Being in possession of this information can be very extremely helpful when investigating a security incident.

Smartphone access

An increasingly popular alternative to physical credentials is using digital credentials installed on residents' smartphones and mobile devices. This eliminates the need for carrying a physical key around.

It also makes it more difficult for unauthorized individuals to use the credentials in case they get lost or stolen. Unlike cards or fobs, smartphones, and other mobile devices typically need a passcode because they can be used. Additionally, it's easier for residents to block them remotely when they realize they are missing.

Like cards and fobs, digital credentials also allow building managers to track who enters and leaves the building at any time.

The use of mobile phones for apartment building residents extends far beyond access control. Nowadays, tenants can use smartphone apps to manage their rent payments, maintenance requests, and other tasks quickly and easily.

Video intercom systems

Video intercom systems allow residents to see guests before deciding whether to grant them access. These systems can make managing guests easier and protect the property against unwanted intruders.

Many video intercom systems also offer additional features, such as facial recognition, two-way audio communication, and integration with other systems, like security cameras for apartment complexes.

Facial recognition technology

This technology uses facial recognition software to identify those requesting access and grant it only to those who match the system's stored images.

Using facial recognition technology eliminates the need for manual identification procedures such as keywords or PINs, which can be easily lost or stolen.

This mechanism is much more difficult to bypass than traditional access control measures, making it one of the most secure solutions for apartment building managers and owners who want to provide their residents with an extra layer of safety.

It can also be used to grant access to particularly sensitive areas, such as administrative offices, server rooms, and garages.

Fingerprint scanning technology

Another advanced entry solution that apartment building owners and managers can implement is fingerprint scanning. It uses sophisticated biometric scanners to identify authorized individuals based on their unique fingerprint patterns.

Like facial recognition technology, this makes it obsolete for residents and workers to carry physical credentials with them all the time, and it also provides an additional layer of security as fingerprints are very difficult to replicate or forge.

Fingerprint recognition technology provides a great combination of extra security and ease of use.

Remote unlocking capabilities

Implementing remote unlocking capabilities can provide great convenience to the residents of apartment buildings. This feature allows tenants to lock and unlock their doors from anywhere.

Let's say tenants are not at home when one of their guests arrives at the buildings. Remote unlocking capabilities would allow them to unlock the building's and apartment's doors with a simple click on their smartphone. This feature can also be handy when tenants are not home during package delivery.

This feature can also be helpful to property managers, as it allows them to grant access to maintenance personnel, suppliers, or contractors without having to be physically present. It also allows them to unlock doors for tenants in case one of them forgets their keys or other credentials.

Multi-factor authentication

Last but not least, apartment building owners and property managers should consider implementing multi-factor authentication as a way to strengthen access control systems.

This solution involves asking residents and workers to show two or more credentials before they can access the premises.

For example, a tenant may have to enter a PIN on a keypad and then pass a fingerprint scan before the building's main door can be opened.

This provides an extra layer of protection against unauthorized intruders who may have obtained one of the credentials.